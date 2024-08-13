H.R. 6174, DHS Biodetection Improvement Act

H.R. 6174 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), within 180 days of enactment, to report to the Congress on its use of the Department of Energy’s national laboratories and on a strategy to improve biodetection capabilities at DHS. The department’s efforts to prevent the use of biological and chemical weapons include testing and monitoring air quality for potential biological threats, conducting research, and promoting readiness against such attacks by partnering with state, local, and tribal governments. H.R. 6174 also would require DHS to provide an update on the strategy to the Congress within one year of enactment.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 6174 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.