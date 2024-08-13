H.R. 8934, Sanction Sea Pirates Act of 2024

H.R. 8934 would require the Administration to impose sanctions on any foreign persons knowingly engaged in piracy. Piracy is defined as illegal acts of violence, detention, or depredation, committed for private ends by the crew of the passengers of a private ship or a private aircraft on the high seas against another ship or aircraft.

The Administration has existing authority to sanction foreign persons that present a threat to U.S. national security. If the enactment of H.R. 8934 leads the Administration to broaden those sanctions, additional persons would be subject to sanctions. More people would be denied visas by the Department of State, resulting in an insignificant decrease in revenues from fees. Although most visa fees are retained by the Department of State and spent, some collections are deposited into the Treasury as revenues. Denying foreign nationals entry into the United States also would reduce direct spending on federal benefits (emergency Medicaid or federal subsidies for health insurance, for example) for which those people might otherwise be eligible.