Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala on deadline for completion of delayed Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister, Sihle Zikalala, MP, has set a six-month deadline for the completion of the delayed Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court, outside Pretoria.

Speaking after conducting the Siyahlola programme, which is aimed at unblocking stalled DPWI projects, at the magistrate’s Court, Deputy Minister vowed that the job of finishing the construction of the court, will be done by February next year.

The construction of the Court which commenced in 2019, has been delayed by various factors including the Covid 19 pandemic and different professionals withdrawals mid-way through the construction. This led to most of the construction work being done by the professionals of the Department itself.

“Through Operation Siyahlola, we inspect Departmental projects, focusing on those that are delayed. We intervene and fast-track the implementation on those projects. We also ensure that new projects are rolled out, providing vital infrastructure for the communities. We also want to build capacity to do the work itself,” said the Deputy Minister.

This Siyahlola Programme has uncovered a few challenges that we would like to address, including the integration of the local community leaders in the projects, the transparency on the business and employment opportunities for local communities.

The two-phased project was initially earmarked for completion in 2022, with the latest deadline being February 2025. The two project phases are additional accommodation and renovation to the old court. The additional accommodation is at 89% complete. The renovation of the old court will resume upon completion of the additional accommodation.

Deputy Minister Zikalala has also called for a holistic project management, which incorporates every aspect of the project whereby all professionals work together.

