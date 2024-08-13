Nonprofit CAPPA Renames to Reflect Expanded Mission and Reach

Longstanding Original CAPPA Logo New Name-Thriving Families California Logo

Trusted Nonprofit Undergoes Comprehensive Rebranding to Align Identity with Breadth of Services

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thriving Families California (formerly the California Alternative Payment Program Association, CAPPA) has undergone a significant rebranding initiative with the help of Creative Noggin, a leading marketing and branding agency. The new name and rebrand reflect the nonprofit’s broadened mission to support working parents and families across California.

Thriving Families California, a nonprofit with a legacy spanning 47 years, has long focused on supporting parents with access to subsidized child care through community-based Alternative Payment Programs (APPs). Today, these programs have morphed into welcoming gateways for parents to access not only child care, but also food programs, housing, health care, mental & behavioral health, transportation, immigration, home visits and other critical services. Thriving Families California currently supports 68 community-based public and private agencies across all 58 counties whose collective vision is to support family self-sufficiency and economic stability. In recent years they have expanded their influence drawing a critical link between secure access to child care in a 24 hour/7 days per week economy and a steady workforce for employers.

The rebrand included renaming the organization to Thriving Families California, to better encapsulate their enhanced reach, as well as a modern logo and a comprehensive style guide. The rebrand was led by Sacramento agency, Creative Noggin, and was aimed at aligning the brand with the mission and increasing the nonprofit’s visibility and impact.

Denyne Micheletti Colburn, CEO of Thriving Families CA, stated, “Creative Noggin truly captured the essence and vision of our organization with this updated brand. We are thrilled to unveil our new branding to our members and the community.”

Thriving Families California’s rebrand underscores its dedication to providing essential support to working parents and their children. By fostering a cohesive and modern brand identity, the organization aims to increase awareness and engagement, further empowering families throughout the state.

To view the rebrand, please visit: Thriving Families California Brand Style Guide

