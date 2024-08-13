Latest exhibit at R.I. T.F. Green International features R.I. artists Ken Moran, Tyler Palmer, and Callum Sharkey

Warwick, RI—GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced today the opening of its summer exhibition featuring works by Ken Moran, Cumberland, and Tyler Palmer and Callum Sharkey, both Providence based. Exhibition runs through late-January 2025.

Bios (provided by the artists)

Ken Moran is a photographer based in Cumberland. Born in Nassau County, Long Island, Moran was exposed to fine art from at an early age. He has always been fascinated by the diversity in form, color, and structure of plants and flowers and began photographing flowers and plants from around his neighborhood.

Tyler Palmer is a digital photographer and electronic musician based in Providence. They released their first solo album No End in 2019 and are one half of the experimental alternative R&B duo Empty Hour. Since the summer of 2022, Palmer has been making candid photos of everyday life. Their photography aims to dramatize the mundane.

Callum Sharkey is a street and nature photographer from Providence. While growing up in Rhode Island, Sharkey came to love photography as a way of capturing how he sees the world and sharing that with others. To Sharkey, everything and everyone has a story to tell. Even seemingly mundane moments happening all around us every day are filled with beauty and poetry and meaning. They just need to be shown in a certain light. He sees the value in these moments and hopes to tell a part of that story.

The 2024 exhibitors for the Green Space Gallery were chosen by panelists Jim Cain of Cranston, Monica Hurley of Providence, and Rafael Medina of Providence.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport and the Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit www.arts.ri.gov for more information. Remember to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) @risca1967.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the Block Island State Airport and four other general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts on several public art commissions.