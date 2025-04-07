Rod Serling documentary enters the Rhode Island Zone

RHODE ISLAND, April 7 - Leonardo DiCaprio's production company, Appian Way, has partnered with Rhode Island-based production company, Verdi Productions, for the authorized documentary on the life of Rod Serling, most known as the creator, host, narrator and primary writer of The Twilight Zone.

DiCaprio and Chad A. Verdi are producing, along with Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba and Blake J. Harris. The documentary is authorized by Serling's two daughters, Jodi Serling and Anne Serling, who are serving as Executive Producers along with Sera Verdi and Anthony Gudas. Jonah Tulis is directing and penned the screenplay. Tom DeNucci is portraying Rod Serling for the reenactments of the documentary. Principal photography wrapped in Rhode Island, taking place in East Greenwich, Providence and Wakefield.

In the 1950s, the first episode of The Twilight Zone aired – it was a show that would later be heralded as one of the greatest television programs of all time. It was a genre-bending show unlike anything television had ever seen. Through the lens of these fantastical stories, the show tackled the social and political issues of the times like war, racism and the dangers of technology. The show was not simply great primetime entertainment, but rather, a cultural phenomenon of tales of morality with thought-provoking social commentary. And behind it all was one man, the creator and iconic host, Rod Serling. This documentary is an intimate portrait of Serling that explores the life and work of this visionary writer as he made his iconic television programs and how he helped change the face of television forever. While filming in Rhode Island, magnificent recreations of Serling's life were shot, mirroring the same cinematic black and white style of The Twilight Zone.

Verdi Productions President, Chad A. Verdi, stated "We are enthusiastic to finish another successful shoot with Appian Way in Rhode Island - our second co-production with them in the span of three months. Our company's goal is to keep creating jobs in Rhode Island with high profile and meaningful projects that our small state can be proud of." Verdi added, "We expect to announce our third collaboration with Leo and the Appian Way team very soon."

Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & Television Office, stated, "Prolific, creative and insightful, Rod Serling was a provocative storyteller whose narratives such as "The Twilight Zone" series and the original "Planet of the Apes" feature film impacted my life along with millions of others. Rod Serling has and always will be an inspiration. The Rhode Island film and t.v. community is honored to host our friends, Chad Verdi and Verdi Productions, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Appian Way, and the Serling Family, as they create a much-needed documentary about the life and unique talents of the master storyteller Rod Serling. We know it will be a special event and we could not be prouder to be part of it!"

This documentary marks the second Rhode Island production that Chad A. Verdi & Verdi Productions have co-produced with Leonardo DiCaprio & Appian Way in 2025. The first was Sleepwalker, a narrative psychological thriller which starred Hayden Panettiere, Beverly D'Angelo, Justin Chatwin, Mischa Barton and Lori Tan Chinn. Outside of their work with Appian Way, Verdi Productions recently produced The Roaring Game in Rhode Island, a sports comedy which starred Mickey Rourke, Darin Brooks, Fivel Stewart, Justin Chatwin, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Rob Gronkowski and William Forsythe