Canopy Connect Integrates with TurboRater to Create a Seamless Insurance Quoting Process

TurboRater logo and Canopy Connect logo

TurboRater integration with Canopy Connect

A view of the Canopy Connect platform submission page that shows insurance policy summaries and a module to select auto or home policies and a button that says 'Send to TurboRater'.

Send collected insurance information to TurboRater with one click from your submissions page.

A view of the integration setup page on the Canopy Connect insurance data intake platform.

Set up the TurboRater integration from the Canopy Connect insurance data intake platform.

Verified insurance information is collected and sent to comparative rater for winning quotes without data entry.

This integrated experience makes the quoting process far more efficient from beginning to end.”
— Tolga Tezel, Founder and CEO of Canopy Connect
BEAVERTON, ORE., USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canopy Connect, a leading insurance verification technology provider today announced a new integration between Canopy Connect’s insurance data intake platform and the TurboRater comparative rater.

For insurance agencies that need to get verified insurance information from their prospects efficiently, Canopy Connect’s insurance data intake platform enables their prospects to share insurance information directly from their current insurance carrier. Through a Canopy Connect link, an insured selects their current carrier from more than 300 available insurance carriers, and signs in. Canopy Connect will retrieve, normalize, and enrich up to 250 data points.

With this integration, rich insurance data is transferred from Canopy Connect to TurboRater and populates in a newly initiated quote. The agent only has to check the imported details, suggest any necessary coverage adjustments, and request quotes from more than 200 insurance carriers.

“TurboRater is one of the fastest quoting platforms and Canopy is the fastest way to intake insurance data,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect. “This integrated experience makes the quoting process far more efficient from beginning to end.”

Learn more about Canopy Connect’s integration with TurboRater at: https://www.usecanopy.com/integrations/turborater

About Canopy Connect, Inc.

Canopy Connect™ is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect’s solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com


Ray Huang
Canopy Connect, Inc.
ray@usecanopy.com
