Orange Mound A Historic Black Community in Memphis Honoring Dr. King's Legacy 'BirthPlace of African Cultural Diplomacy'

Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr. Memphis 1st 35mm Theatrical Independent Filmmaker 5 Time World Kickboxing Champion uplifts the Memphis African/American Community of Orange Mound via making the Orange Mound Community Nationally known as Birthplace of African Cultural Diplomacy

There is a planned strategy not to tell Orange Mound History Dr. King at Mt Moriah Baptist Church in Orange Mound 1959 Supporting the Volunteer ticket the Church was Bombed in 1958 for Hosting NAACP meeting Dr. King loved Orange Mound he would get his hair cut & Eat.

America watched the Paris Olympics the planned strategy in Memphis obscure & attenuate Orange Mound's History to lessen Black Pride Feed the Community with negative images demoralize the community & lesson Black Pride & Obscure Black History Culture positive Thinking

In Memphis one would never know that a 1953 Melrose Graduate from the Black Memphis Community of Orange Mound emerged Lila B. Smith who was a Nuclear Physicist whose story could inspire other Black youth is obscured whereas negative stories dominate Orange Mound