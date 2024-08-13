Safe Rides, for Free

One student’s tragedy inspires help for others

Steve and Brooke Garza, co-founders of the DMAC (Dedicated Meaningful Acts of Care + Community) Foundation, have always had a dream. A dream to create a family legacy that would have a lasting impact.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this legacy would take the form it has today. Life has a way of leading us down unexpected paths, and sometimes, it is a path that we would not have chosen for ourselves,” Steve said.

Their son, Diego Garza, was a junior at Gonzaga University who unexpectedly lost his life in a tragic single-car accident early the morning of February 18, 2023, while driving back to campus. After Diego’s accident, the family came to campus, where Phil Tyler, the associate director of campus security, accompanied them around campus. Inspired by a conversation with Tyler (who also lost a son to tragedy), the Garza family founded the DMAC Foundation, named after the family’s nickname for Diego, with the keystone program #GetHomeSafe.

From left to right: Steve, Diego, and Brooke Garza.

“We’re going to do something at GU. We are going to make a difference to help kids be safe. That is a legacy we can be proud of,” Steve said.

#GetHomeSafe provides Zags with access to free Lyft rides from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. within a five-mile radius of campus by simply using the code “ZagsRideSafe” in the Lyft app.

The Garza family soft-launched #GetHomeSafe at Gonzaga’s Spring Concert on April 5, 2023. During the event, they, along with their foundation team and a group of Diego’s friends, shared the foundation’s story, goals, and the resources available to students and parents.

The Garzas aim to prevent other Zags from experiencing similar tragedies.

“To them, Gonzaga students are like their own children, and they don’t want to lose another family member to tragedy. If a free car ride can save a life, then they will do all they can to make that happen, for family,” Major Gift Officer Raoul Perez explained.

Their partnership with GU administration is a step toward creating a safer campus and providing resources that support Zags’ mental and physical wellbeing.

“Some students may not even have the financial means, access to vehicles, or the emotional strength to ask for help, including getting home safely. #GetHomeSafe can alleviate or eliminate some of these barriers and provide increased accessibility to participate in off-campus social, cultural, and extracurricular activities,” Tyler said.

DMAC has already made considerable progress in raising awareness about #GetHomeSafe and seeks to make the program well known among incoming freshman this fall. This includes participating in resident advisor training to make them aware of the resource and potentially printing the “ZagsRideSafe” Lyft code on the back of ID cards.

Looking forward, the Garza family hopes that their partnership with GU will inspire other universities to connect with DMAC to extend the #GetHomeSafe program, aimed at continuing to honor Diego’s memory within the community and provide safe transportation options for students.