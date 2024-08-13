Submit Release
Tips for First-Year Move-In

August 09, 2024

Becky Doyle, Admission Counselor

Welcome New Zags!

We are so excited to welcome a new group of students to our campus in just two short weeks! Our Housing & Residence Life and New Student & Family Programs Offices have published a bunch of great information to help students and families make Move-In Weekend and move-in as smooth as possible. Check out the list below on what to bring and not bring this fall!

Bring

Bedding & Bath

  • Blanket
  • Comforter
  • Extra-Long Twin Sheets (Lower division housing)
  • Full Size Sheets (Upper division housing)
  • Mattress Pad
  • Pillow(s) & Pillowcase(s)
  • Shower Shoes/Flip Flops
  • Shower Caddy
  • Towels & Washcloths

Room Comfort (Optional)

  • Area Rug
  • Desk Lamp & Bulbs
  • Fan (Large &/or clip)
  • Floor Lamp & Bulbs
  • Refrigerator (max. 4 cubic ft.)
  • Wall Decor

Laundry

  • Cleaning Supplies
  • HE Detergent
  • Laundry Bag/Basket
  • Paper Towels
  • Clothes Steamer (optional)
  • Drying Rack (optional)

Storage & Organization

  • Hangers
  • Hanging Storage Solutions
  • Mirror Full Length (optional)
  • Underbed Storage

Study/Electronics

  • Notebooks, Binders, & Folders
  • Computer & Charger
  • Cell Phone & Charger
  • Ear Buds/Headphones
  • Power Strip
  • Gaming System (optional)
  • TV & Coaxial Cable (optional)

Personal Supplies

  • Soaps & Shampoo
  • Toothbrush & Toothpaste
  • Hair Products/Hair Dryer
  • First Aid Kit
  • Prescription/OTC Medications
  • Thermometer

Recommended Items

  • Backpack
  • Bicycle
  • Brita Water Filter
  • Can Opener
  • Cookware
  • Dishware/Silverware
  • Dry Erase Board
  • Flashlight & Batteries
  • Food Storage Containers
  • Pictures/Posters
  • Plants
  • Recreation Equipment
  • Reusable Water Bottle
  • Sunglasses
  • Umbrella/Raingear
  • 3M Command Strips

Do Not Bring

  • Candles (Acceptable Alternatives: Essential oil diffuser or wax melter)
  • Cooking Appliances (hot plate, griddle, camping stove, BBQ's, crock pots, etc.)
  • Firearms/Weapons
  • Heaters/Halogen Lamps/Heat Lamps
  • Portable AC Units
  • Pets
  • Large Furniture Items

Helpful Links

 

Learn more about Housing & Residence Life and New Student & Family Programs.:

Tips for First-Year Move-In

