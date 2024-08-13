Tips for First-Year Move-In
August 09, 2024
Becky Doyle, Admission Counselor
Welcome New Zags!
We are so excited to welcome a new group of students to our campus in just two short weeks! Our Housing & Residence Life and New Student & Family Programs Offices have published a bunch of great information to help students and families make Move-In Weekend and move-in as smooth as possible. Check out the list below on what to bring and not bring this fall!
Bring
Bedding & Bath
- Blanket
- Comforter
- Extra-Long Twin Sheets (Lower division housing)
- Full Size Sheets (Upper division housing)
- Mattress Pad
- Pillow(s) & Pillowcase(s)
- Shower Shoes/Flip Flops
- Shower Caddy
- Towels & Washcloths
Room Comfort (Optional)
- Area Rug
- Desk Lamp & Bulbs
- Fan (Large &/or clip)
- Floor Lamp & Bulbs
- Refrigerator (max. 4 cubic ft.)
- Wall Decor
Laundry
- Cleaning Supplies
- HE Detergent
- Laundry Bag/Basket
- Paper Towels
- Clothes Steamer (optional)
- Drying Rack (optional)
Storage & Organization
- Hangers
- Hanging Storage Solutions
- Mirror Full Length (optional)
- Underbed Storage
Study/Electronics
- Notebooks, Binders, & Folders
- Computer & Charger
- Cell Phone & Charger
- Ear Buds/Headphones
- Power Strip
- Gaming System (optional)
- TV & Coaxial Cable (optional)
Personal Supplies
- Soaps & Shampoo
- Toothbrush & Toothpaste
- Hair Products/Hair Dryer
- First Aid Kit
- Prescription/OTC Medications
- Thermometer
Recommended Items
- Backpack
- Bicycle
- Brita Water Filter
- Can Opener
- Cookware
- Dishware/Silverware
- Dry Erase Board
- Flashlight & Batteries
- Food Storage Containers
- Pictures/Posters
- Plants
- Recreation Equipment
- Reusable Water Bottle
- Sunglasses
- Umbrella/Raingear
- 3M Command Strips
Do Not Bring
- Candles (Acceptable Alternatives: Essential oil diffuser or wax melter)
- Cooking Appliances (hot plate, griddle, camping stove, BBQ's, crock pots, etc.)
- Firearms/Weapons
- Heaters/Halogen Lamps/Heat Lamps
- Portable AC Units
- Pets
- Large Furniture Items