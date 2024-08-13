Tips for First-Year Move-In

Welcome New Zags!

We are so excited to welcome a new group of students to our campus in just two short weeks! Our Housing & Residence Life and New Student & Family Programs Offices have published a bunch of great information to help students and families make Move-In Weekend and move-in as smooth as possible. Check out the list below on what to bring and not bring this fall!

Bring

Bedding & Bath

Blanket

Comforter

Extra-Long Twin Sheets (Lower division housing)

Full Size Sheets (Upper division housing)

Mattress Pad

Pillow(s) & Pillowcase(s)

Shower Shoes/Flip Flops

Shower Caddy

Towels & Washcloths

Room Comfort (Optional)

Area Rug

Desk Lamp & Bulbs

Fan (Large &/or clip)

Floor Lamp & Bulbs

Refrigerator (max. 4 cubic ft.)

Wall Decor

Laundry

Cleaning Supplies

HE Detergent

Laundry Bag/Basket

Paper Towels

Clothes Steamer (optional)

Drying Rack (optional)

Storage & Organization

Hangers

Hanging Storage Solutions

Mirror Full Length (optional)

Underbed Storage

Study/Electronics

Notebooks, Binders, & Folders

Computer & Charger

Cell Phone & Charger

Ear Buds/Headphones

Power Strip

Gaming System (optional)

TV & Coaxial Cable (optional)

Personal Supplies

Soaps & Shampoo

Toothbrush & Toothpaste

Hair Products/Hair Dryer

First Aid Kit

Prescription/OTC Medications

Thermometer

Recommended Items

Backpack

Bicycle

Brita Water Filter

Can Opener

Cookware

Dishware/Silverware

Dry Erase Board

Flashlight & Batteries

Food Storage Containers

Pictures/Posters

Plants

Recreation Equipment

Reusable Water Bottle

Sunglasses

Umbrella/Raingear

3M Command Strips

Do Not Bring

Candles (Acceptable Alternatives: Essential oil diffuser or wax melter)

Cooking Appliances (hot plate, griddle, camping stove, BBQ's, crock pots, etc.)

Firearms/Weapons

Heaters/Halogen Lamps/Heat Lamps

Portable AC Units

Pets

Large Furniture Items

