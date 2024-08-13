Governor Hochul Announces Major Construction Underway to Enhance Passenger Experience at North Country Airports

The Watertown International Airport, the Adirondack Regional Airport and the Ogdensburg International Airport were among nine upstate airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul in the Fall of 2022. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize, and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.

The Watertown International Airport

Established in 1928, Watertown International Airport handled more than 22,000 enplanements in 2023. It serves as a key gateway to the gorgeous Thousand Islands Region — a boater’s and tourist’s paradise — and is a vital hub for Fort Drum military personnel and their families. However, the airport is outdated and currently lacks a jet bridge, leaving passengers with little protection from weather as they board or disembark from an aircraft. Waiting spaces are also cramped, often forcing soldiers and other passengers to remain outside while they await transport.

The $32.5 million modernization project, which is receiving $28 million from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, will construct a new, 25,000-square-foot terminal that will house a new lobby, ticketing and baggage claim areas, a jet bridge, expanded passenger waiting areas, and dedicated car rental counterspace, among other amenities. The current terminal will continue operating until the new terminal, which is being built next to the original building, is finished in the summer of 2025. Upon completion, operations will be transferred to the new terminal and extensive renovations will begin on the old terminal building to add a new restaurant, offices and classroom/event spaces.

By leasing future available spaces to new tenants, rental car companies and restaurant vendors, among other private investment opportunities, these improvements are expected to create numerous opportunities for the creation of new jobs at the airport, with 325 jobs directly resulting from the construction.

Adirondack Regional Airport

Built in 1942, the Adirondack Regional Airport handles over 4,700 enplanements annually and is the only commercial service airport within the Adirondack Park. Located in the Town of Harrietstown, the airport is a short drive from Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Tupper Lake and other popular destinations in the High Peaks Region.

The project, which was awarded $8.5 million from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, will expand the central receiving area, update the furniture and lighting, and relocate and enlarge the café. Additional improvements include air circulation enhancements such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, the installation of solar panels, and an upgraded water well. This revitalization project, which has an estimated total cost of $8.8 million, is expected to create more than 90 jobs and be completed by the winter of 2025.

Ogdensburg International Airport

Since the official groundbreaking in March commemorating the second phase of construction at Ogdensburg International Airport, work has been going full steam ahead on a $22 million project — which includes $18 million from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition — to transform this North Country Airport into a first class facility. The Ground Services Equipment building has been fully reconstructed and water system work is nearing completion over the next couple months. Additionally, work to fully transform the terminal at the facility, including demolition of the existing baggage canopy and exterior wall on the north side has been completed while foundation work is ongoing. The project is on track to be completed in the spring of 2025.

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding for a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies, and economic effectiveness for the airport's region.