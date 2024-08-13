Biodegradable Stents Market Size is on Track for Significant Expansion to USD 809.2 Million by 2034 with 7.8% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Call for Painless Treatment in Conjunction with Adherence to Eco-friendliness Accelerating Biodegradable Stents Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global biodegradable stents market (Markt für biologisch abbaubare Stents was worth US$ 351.6 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 809.2 Mn by the year 2034 at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2024 and 2034.

Bioresorbable stent (BRS) devices, also known as bioabsorbable or biodegradable stents, refer to coronary stents that can fully dissolve in the body. These devices are designed to treat benign strictures in the mid & lower oesophagus and help to facilitate long term stricture remodelling. Moreover, they are manufactured from a material that may dissolve or be absorbed in the body.

A Sneak Peek into Biodegradable Stents Market

Bioresorbable stents present a promising alternative to conventional permanent stents, effectively addressing the challenge of in-stent restenosis, where scar tissue forms beneath the stent, thereby leading to the re-narrowing of a previously opened coronary artery. Unlike metallic stents with a thin drug coating, these naturally dissolving stents can deliver a higher concentration of drugs directly to the target site. Made from biodegradable poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA), these stents offer localized drug delivery and are increasingly used in treating congenital heart disease and the other cardiovascular conditions.

As a result, the biodegradable stents market is growing rapidly since they overcome the long-term issues raised by metallic stents. Innovations in material science technology, three-dimensional printing, and drug-emitting abilities have made it possible to design and construct biodegradable endos that are safer, more effective, and produce better results for patients. Advanced manufacturing methods for customizing and personalizing biodegradable stents lead to improved treatment results.

The growth and acceptance of markets relies heavily on regulatory support offered by both - clinical trials and their approvals. Nevertheless, cost factors as well as long-term endurance still pose problems. To improve the life span and action of such devices, producers should work on their deterioration rates, mechanical strength, and drug delivery patterns.

Biodegradable stents market opportunities involve expansion due to rising cardiovascular disease rates as well as an increasing population of elderly people. Furthermore there are ongoing R&D investments aimed at improving material properties, drug delivery abilities, and general performance. With changing prospects of tomorrow, current long lasting supports, attention by regulatory bodies, opening rooms for research toward improving technologies are key to its success. Organizations in the marketplace that direct their efforts at allaying fears related to prices while ensuring the longevity of products will likely have a purpose.

In a nutshell, this movement toward biodegradable stents is a substantial change in interventional cardiology providing both - patients and providers with better care services regarding symptoms of coronary artery diseases. These practitioners should always keep a tab on new technologies, rules/regulations, and market trends surrounding them; which will also help to improve patients’ situations during cardiac procedures.

What’s with Bioresorbable Stents Market Regional Insights?

Europe generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly coronary artery disease, continuous innovations in stent technology such as improved bioresorbable materials and drug-eluting capabilities, favorable government policies, regulatory approvals, reimbursements for bioresorbable stents, and growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of bioresorbable stents including reduced risk of long-term complications are some of the factors diving bioresorbable stents market share.

Key Developments

Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Elixir Medical Corporation, KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING CO., Ltd., Biotronik, Terumo Corporation, Biosensors International Group, ELLA – CS, s.r.o., and SMT are some of the leading key players operating in the global industry.

In March 2024, SafeGuard Surgical, a leading medical technology company focused on life-saving biodegradable solutions, announced a major milestone in its mission to improve global healthcare. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted "Breakthrough" designation to SafeGuard Surgical's patented biodegradable stent, LeakGuardTM. This rare honor and recognition by the FDA has been bestowed upon approximately 800 medical devices till date.

Biodegradable Stents Market Segmentation

Stent Type Coronary Artery Stents Peripheral Artery Stents

Material Type Polymer-based Metal-based

End-user Hospitals Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories Ambulatory Surgery Centers



