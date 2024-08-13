Father-Daughter Duo Rides Proudly in Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade

Under the clear Wyoming sky on July 25, 2024, Command Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore had the privilege of riding alongside his daughter, Kaelan Moore, as part of the mounted color guard team, leading the way for the grand parade in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming, for Cheyenne Frontier Days. The moment was significant, as the last time a father-daughter duo did the same was in 2007.

“We will share this moment forever,” he said. “It’s something we get to celebrate every year in Cheyenne. I’ve grown to appreciate it, and now I get to be a part of it by riding with my daughter in the color guard.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days takes place during the entire last week of July. It’s chock full of rodeos, night concerts, a carnival, and other cowboy-themed events. The grand parade happens four days throughout that week. The mounted color guard is honored to be the first thing parade goers see, kicking off the parade with flags held high.

The tradition of the mounted color guard dates back centuries. According to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, the history of the mounted color guard in America began during the American Revolutionary War, when American and European armies used color guards to carry their regiment’s colors (flags) into battle. Over time, the role of the mounted color guard became more ceremonial, often leading parades and official events. Today, mounted color guards symbolize honor and tradition, representing the historical legacy of military units.

Kaelan echoed her father’s sentiments. “It’s a pretty cool feeling,” she said. “I’m very proud of the state and country I live in, and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that I’ve seen firsthand what goes into keeping our state and country safe. It makes me very proud to ride down the street holding this flag and seeing people standing up and putting their hands over their hearts to salute the American flag.”

Chief Moore reflected on the importance of carrying on this legacy.

“It makes me proud to be an American, to wear the uniform, and to be a citizen of Wyoming. It’s part of the cowboy culture and the cowboy code of ethics. Today, I’m literally riding for the brand,” he said.