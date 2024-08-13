RE: St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

Jenna Brady has been located and is safe.

From: Kamerling, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, August 12, 2024 3:05 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: FW: St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

Vermont State Police are continuing to search for Jenna Brady.

This morning, officers from the Berlin NH Police Department made contact with St. John and determined that Brady was not with him.

Information obtained by Law Enforcement indicates that Brady is or has been in the Northeast Kingdom area of Vermont or Northern NH area.

There area concerns for Brady’s welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

