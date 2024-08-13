Submit Release
RE: St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

Jenna Brady has been located and is safe.

 

 

Vermont State Police are continuing to search for Jenna Brady.

 

This morning, officers from the Berlin NH Police Department made contact with St. John and determined that Brady was not with him.

 

Information obtained by Law Enforcement indicates that Brady is or has been in the Northeast Kingdom area of Vermont or Northern NH area.

 

There area concerns for Brady’s welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

 

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2024 at 0943 hours

LOCATION: Skunk Hollow Rd., Berkshire, VT

MISSING PERSON: Jenna Brady

On August 11, 2024 at approximately 0943 hours The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Jenna Brady (16), is believed to have run away with another juvenile, Alex St. John (17). Troopers have been unable to locate Brady or St. John at this time.

Brady is described as being approximately 5’3” and weighing 130 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Currently, an accurate clothing description is not available. The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Brady. Anyone with information as to Brady’s whereabouts is asked to call The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

3294 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

