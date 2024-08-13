Supporting humanitarian action through volunteering

Tetiana Mykytenko, Daria Satska, and Kostiantyn Boreiko serve in the context of emergency response to the war in Ukraine. All three UN Volunteers amplify the importance of humanitarian aid and necessary mechanisms in place to support people in need during crises.

Tetiana Mykytenko serves with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Czechia. She wanted to do something positive even as things looked bleak in her home country, Ukraine.

She sought refugee in Czechia and that's when she joined UNHCR as a UN Volunteer Refugee Community-Based Protection Assistant.

I chose to volunteer for this particular opportunity with the United Nations because of its global reach and longstanding commitment to humanitarian aid and development.” Tetiana Mykytenko, UN Volunteer with UNHCR Czechia.

Tetiana's daily tasks include communicating with Ukrainian refugees, assessing their basic needs, and evaluating their challenges as refugees. She also disseminates information on how to access basic social services.

Organizing focus group discussions, collaborating with local partners to help create inroads with refugees, giving individual support to people when necessary are all part of Tetiana's volunteer assignment. This direct and close interaction makes sure that refugee voices are heard and given the due space.

A former UN Volunteer, Daria Satska echoed how vital face-to-face communication is when offering humanitarian assistance.

We spend a lot of time in the field and communicate directly with our beneficiaries. People feel acknowledged and heard. This dialogue helps people in finding out available assistance and their eligibility to receive it.” Daria Satska, UN Volunteer with IOM Ukraine.

In 2022, Daria left Ukraine to seek shelter in Germany but despite the war, she returned to her home country months after to be close to her family and support those forced to flee. It was then that she became a UN Volunteer with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as a Non-Food Items Project Support Assistant.

Daria participated in field visits to assess beneficiaries' needs, collect feedback, and ensure timely delivery and quality of the items. The non-food items significantly improved the quality of life for those in need, from surviving cold seasons and blackouts to accessing education. Daria especially remembers a woman who fled Kherson, a port city in Ukraine, with two children (10, 12 years old) and an elderly mother with disabilities. The family did not have resources such as laptops or tablets for children to avail online schooling. Through IOM, Daria ensured tablets were provided for the children. For her, being able to offer tangible support left her fulfilled — this is something only volunteering could help achieve.

Presently, in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, over 500 UN Volunteers serve with 18 UN entities in the context of emergency response to the war in Ukraine.

IOM Ukraine appreciates collaborating with United Nations Volunteers. The processes are effective and candidates are well-qualified to support our projects. Most UN Volunteers are serving in IOM Ukraine's Non-Food Items and Camp Coordination and Camp Management units.” Antonina SMYK, Senior Human Resources Associate at IOM Ukraine.

"If you can help, just help," says Kostiantyn Boreiko, who volunteered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a Programme Finance Associate. With over 15 years of experience, he assisted the UNDP Strategy Planning Unit, monitored project finances, and supported the reporting process. He believes in the mantra, "Act with care and in silence."

Witnessing the struggles of living amidst war, Kostiantyn shared pragmatic ways to improve the living conditions of refugees and those forced to flee.

Online or offline — psychological support and educational programmes are necessary. It's also helpful to open up physical help centers for vulnerable groups, cooperate with government, private sector, local communities and non-governmental organizations.” Kostiantyn Boreiko, UN Volunteer Programme Finance Associate with UNDP, Ukraine.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine in 2022, there are over 6.5 million Ukrainian refugees and over 3.5 million internally displaced Ukrainians.

There is a growing need from urgent first aid to long-term support, such as psychosocial care, language lessons, and access to livelihood.

Volunteers are among the first responders during crises and emergency response. On World Humanitarian Day, we honour them and their courage while underlining the importance of humanitarian aid in times of crises.