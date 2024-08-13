From clicks to progress in Iraq

From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development is the theme for International Youth Day 2024 . Personifying the theme are five Online Volunteers with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq. Through volunteering, they illustrate how important it is to narrow the digital divide and give communities the opportunities to expand in an increasingly interconnected world.

Digital technology is more than just a tool; it’s a lifeline, a bridge to a future with no boundaries, only limitless possibilities.

UNDP in Iraq engaged five young Online Volunteers — four nationals of Iraq and one national of India — through its Accelerator Lab. The ask — to enhance and test two key digital platforms it had developed: the INpoint Platform and the Startups Bus Platform. Both platforms are sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystems with innovative digital solutions.

The Online Volunteers supported the platforms' performance by actively collaborating with the developers, conducting testing and offering assistance as needed. They also carried out a thorough technical review of modules, identified issues and prioritized them, proposed solutions, and compiled a detailed report for the UNDP project team.

One of the Online Volunteers, Aya Salam reflected, "My experience with the UNDP team was exceptional. We collaboratively worked towards a single objective — contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in our home country."

Volunteering also led to a supportive environment for sharing ideas and expertise within UNDP. It also allowed the Online Volunteers to sharpen their digital skills through analyzing various challenges and sharing best practices.

It's not only volunteering but also collaborating. Learning and sharing information with each other.” Mohammed Salahadin, Online Volunteer with UNDP, Iraq.

The Online Volunteers trained in workshops run by UNDP. They were then linked with leading digital companies in Iraq's entrepreneurial ecosystem, who gave valuable insights into real-life professional scenarios. It was a unique hands-on way to learn on the job.

I recommend young people to volunteer with UN entities. It helps them develop their personal, professional and scientific capabilities." Abdullah Amer, Online volunteer with UNDP Iraq.

Haritee Sanchaniya volunteered online from thousands of kilometers away in India and contributed to making a meaningful impact on global issues — a personal goal for her, she says. For Haritee, UNV’s Unified Volunteer Platform was a dream come true. Another Online Volunteer, Ninos Dinkha shares, "My experience with UNDP was amazing. This was my first-ever remote experience, and everything went smoothly, getting the work done in time."

The collaboration between UNDP Iraq and Online Volunteers was a winning combination — the success of platforms such as INpoint and Startups Bus is only a start. The initiative is aimed at establishing a developer network throughout Iraq. From clicks to progress and from sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystems to innovative digital solutions. The possibilities are limitless.

____________________

In 2023, there were over 14,000 requests posted for Online Volunteers by United Nations entities, civil society and academia.