Dr. BPO Unveils New Branding, Website, and Messaging

Dr.BPO

Dr.BPO unveils a new logo, colors and website to align with the industry, marking a shift to emphasize outsourcing for doctor's practices.

This new website and brand is truly a refresh. It reflects a major shift in our messaging to emphasize, rather than avoid, the term “outsourcing”.”
— Douglas M Dorfman, CEO

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.BPO Corporation today unveiled a new “visual identity” which includes new colors, logo, website, messaging, and social media presence. These changes are designed to greatly improve the alignment with the industry it serves.

In an interview with the company’s CEO, Douglas M Dorfman said, “It’s been ten years since we began operations. Our full attention was on perfecting our model while client acquisition came totally via satisfied client referrals . Our management team decided this past October it was time to build the needed infrastructure to make it easier for more doctor practices to benefit from the unique outsourcing solution we offer”.

“We’re embarking on the next chapter of our story,” Dorfman stated. “This new website and brand is truly a refresh. It reflects a major shift in our messaging to emphasize, rather than avoid, the term “outsourcing”. Our role is to perform the business processes for doctor’s practices of all specialties. So, as our new tagline highlights, we are “Taking care of business” which allows clients to focus their time and resources on positive patient outcomes.”

About the company – Doctor’s practices face many operational challenges. Increased demands, rising costs, consolidation pressure, and a need to differentiate from alternatives. Rather than focusing on patient care and top-line growth, energy is going into business processes.

Dr.BPO gives doctors an easy and affordable solution to these challenges. Now doctors have access to a professionally managed service designed specifically for their practice to perform any or all their office operations.

To explore the new website, visit http://www.drbpo.com.

Dr.BPO - What we do

