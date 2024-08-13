Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,212 in the last 365 days.

Center Valley Dental Enhances Smiles with High-Quality Dental Implants

Center Valley Dental Logo

Castle Dental is now Center Valley Dental

Dental Implants help strengthen smiles and confidence in Center Valley.

Long-lasting and natural-looking, they have a success rate of over 90%.”
— Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental offers dental implants in Center Valley to residents of the Lehigh Valley. Dental implants help restore oral function and aesthetics, improving patients' confidence and quality of life.

“Dental implants are life-changing,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist at Center Valley Dental. “Long-lasting and natural-looking, they have a success rate of over 90%.”

Dental implants from Center Valley Dental involve the surgical placement of a titanium screw to replace the missing tooth root, followed by the addition of an abutment and a custom-made crown. This procedure ensures a natural look and feel, offering a reliable and durable solution for missing teeth. For patients needing additional support, the practice offers supplemental procedures like bone grafts and sinus lifts to enhance the success rate of the implant treatment.

Lehigh Valley cosmetic dentist Dr. Lang and his team ensure that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs. During a consultation, the team guides patients through the entire dental implant process.

Interested individuals are encouraged to explore the benefits of dental implants and schedule a free consultation by visiting https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. Other services available from Center Valley Dental include general and family dentistry, as well as CEREC crowns, veneers, and teeth whitening.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Damien Ren offer patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit centervalleydental.com.

Melissa Dugan
Center Valley Dental
+1 610-282-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Center Valley Dental Enhances Smiles with High-Quality Dental Implants

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more