Technology Solutions Empowering Business

Inc. revealed today that Thinc Forward ranks No. 2422 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

We are proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to leveraging technology to deliver real business outcomes for our clients.” — Dan DiOrio, CEO