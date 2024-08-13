FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, August 12, 2024

AUGUSTA — Hearings regarding challenges to the petitions filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West to nominate slates of candidates for the office of presidential elector will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Maine State House, Room 228. The hearing regarding Kennedy’s petitions is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the hearing regarding West’s petitions is scheduled for 1 p.m. that day. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will serve as the Presiding Officer at the hearings.

Three challenges were received by the Secretary of State on Thursday, Aug. 8:

James Stretch of Topsham challenged Kennedy’s petitions;

Anne Gass of Gray and Sandra Marquis of Lewiston challenged West’s petitions; and

Nathan Berger of Portland challenged West’s petitions.

The challengers have the burden of providing sufficient evidence to invalidate the petition. At each hearing there will be an opportunity for both the challengers and the candidate to present oral testimony of witnesses as well as additional documentary evidence, and to make oral argument pertaining to the challenge in light of that evidence. Any person seeking to intervene in this matter shall file a written request with the Secretary of State to sos.office@maine.gov, copying the parties, no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2023.

Following Maine election law with regard to review and challenge of petitions, Secretary Bellows will rule on the validity of the challenges within 5 days after the completion of the hearing. A challenger or a candidate may appeal the decision to the Superior Court, whose decision may be appealed to the Law Court.

The hearing will be livestreamed on the Department’s YouTube page: youtube.com/@mesecofstate.

Here are copies of the Kennedy and West hearing notices. And here are copies of the Stretch, Gass, and Berger challenges.

###