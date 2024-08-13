PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Cayetano lauds DepEd's entrepreneurial training programs for students, teachers Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday lauded the Department of Education (DepEd) for providing entrepreneurial skills training to students and teachers, saying it is a step towards fulfilling K to 12's objective of improving employment opportunities especially for the youth. Cayetano made the remark as DepEd, now under the new leadership of former Senator Sonny Angara, committed to continuing the entrepreneurial programs it began last year in partnership with the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) from the private sector. Cayetano emphasized the need to close the gap between livelihood opportunities and formal education in the country, a promise that the K to 12 curriculum has failed to fulfill. "The main reason for the introduction of K to 12 was to better prepare students for higher education, and kung hindi mag-higher education, employable na and developed na ang middle level skills. Pero hindi nabigyan ng resources ang DepEd para magawa ito," he said. He also said giving students a chance to be mentored by veteran businessmen and entrepreneurs in the country provides young people with more viable career choices. "I hope that in the end, no young person in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be told 'beggars can't be choosers.' Mayroon na silang choice but we have to provide the knowledge not just from the textbooks and four corners of the classroom," he said. Cayetano, who heads the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, noted that MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) have long been major contributors to job creation, with almost 63 percent of the country's total employment generated by MSMEs in 2020. "The development of local and small businesses creates employment opportunities outside the Metro and promotes genuine inclusive growth by spreading development across the regions," he said. Cayetano has consistently pushed for measures that aim to boost MSMEs in the country by providing them with both financial and technical resources, like the proposed Puhunan Tungo sa Kaunlaran (PTK) Act. "In many countries that have exhibited exceptional economic growth in recent years, MSMEs are a big part of their economic success," he said. Last month, Cayetano, who also co-chairs the Second Congressional Commission on Education II (EDCOM 2), co-authored a resolution calling for the creation of a Cabinet Cluster for education that will craft and oversee a quality national education plan that satisfies the needs of the labor market. In the resolution, he pushed for the inclusion of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Budget and Management to ensure sustained operational funding and alignment with workforce development goals. EDCOM 2's proposal was heeded by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday after a sectoral meeting in Malacañang, recognizing the need for a "system-wide national integrated education and workforce development strategy that starts from early childhood education to basic education, senior high school, and so on." According to Palace press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez, Marcos has directed the concerned agencies to devise the national plan, ensuring that "education issues are tackled as a whole system rather than in multi-agency silos." Cayetano pinuri ang entrepreneurial training programs ng DepEd para sa mga estudyante, guro Pinuri ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes ang pagbibigay ng Department of Education (DepEd) ng entrepreneurial skills training sa mga estudyante at guro. Aniya, isa itong paraan para tuparin ang layunin ng K-12 na bigyan ng mas maraming oportunidad ang kabataan. Inihayag ito ni Cayetano matapos mangako ang DepEd, na pinamumunuan na ngayon ni dating senador Sonny Angara, na ipagpapatuloy ang mga programang entrepreneurship na sinimulan noong nakaraang taon sa pakikipagtulungan sa Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) mula sa pribadong sektor. Diin ni Cayetano, kailangang pagtugmain ang pormal na edukasyon sa Pilipinas at mga oportunidad na pangkabuhayan sa bansa - isa sa mga pangako ng K-12 curriculum na hindi natupad. "The main reason for the introduction of K-12 was to better prepare students for higher education, and kung hindi mag-higher education, employable na and developed na ang middle level skills. Pero hindi nabigyan ng resources ang DepEd para magawa ito," aniya. Dagdag ng senador, lumalawak ang pamimiliang karera ng kabataang Pilipino kapag nabibigyan sila ng pagkakataong matuto mismo sa mga batikang negosyante at entrepreneur ng bansa. "I hope that in the end, no young person in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be told 'beggars can't be choosers.' Mayroon na silang choice but we have to provide the knowledge not just from the textbooks and four corners of the classroom," wika niya. Pinunto ni Cayetano, na chairperson din ng the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, ang malaking kontribusyon ng mga MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) sa bilang ng trabaho sa Pilipinas. Ayon sa Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), 63 porsyento ng kabuuang bilang ng trabaho noong 2020 ay dahil sa mga MSME. "The development of local and small businesses creates employment opportunities outside the Metro and promotes genuine inclusive growth by spreading development across the regions," wika ni Cayetano. Kilala si Cayetano bilang matagal nang tagapagtaguyod ng MSMEs sa bansa. Bilang mambabatas, isinusulong niya ang mga batas na magbibigay ng pinansyal at teknikal na suporta sa mga ito, tulad ng kaniyang panukalang Puhunan Tungo sa Kaunlaran (PTK) Act. "In many countries that have exhibited exceptional economic growth in recent years, MSMEs are a big part of their economic success," pahayag niya. Nitong nakaraang buwan, naghain si Cayetano ng resolusyon, kasama ang iba pang kasapi ng Second Congressional Commission on Education II (EDCOM 2) kung saan isa siyang co-chairperson, na naghihikayat sa Pangulo na maglagay ng isang Education Cluster sa Gabinete. Layunin nito na magkaroon ng isang Cluster na bubuo at mangangasiwa ng isang pambansang plano para sa edukasyon na mag-aangat sa kalidad nito at magtutugma nito sa mga trend ng labor market. Sa resolusyon, itinulak ng EDCOM 2 na isama sa Education Cluster ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) para masiguro ang operational funding para sa plano at maisaalang-alang ang mga layunin ng bansa para sa workforce nito. Inaprubahan na ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ang panukalang ito nitong Lunes matapos ang isang sectoral meeting sa Malacañang, bilang solusyon sa pangangailangan ng bansa para sa isang "system-wide national integrated education and workforce development strategy that starts from early childhood education to basic education, senior high school, and so on." Ayon kay Palace press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez, inatasan na ni Marcos ang mga ahensyang kasapi na bumuo ng pambansang plano at tugunan ang mga isyu sa edukasyon "as a whole system rather than in multi-agency silos."