Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,204 in the last 365 days.

Gulf Coast International Properties Luxury Rentals Joins Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Coast International Properties (GCIP) Luxury Rentals division is pleased to announce their recent membership with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber was founded in 1947 with the aim of fostering business advancement and advocate for effective government policy to ensure a healthy business climate. The Greater Naples Chamber is the largest of 25 chambers in the five-county Southwest Florida region and has been recognized as among the best of the 300 chambers that exist in Florida.

The focus of the Greater Naples Chamber is on economic development to promote Collier County as an ideal business location; as an advocate for Collier businesses on the government level; and on talent initiatives focusing on attracting, developing, and retaining top talent for the county.

Gulf Coast International Properties Luxury Rentals was formed in 2020. The firm offers a boutique approach to select residential rental offerings, providing hands-on, full-service management, continuing GCIP’s reputation of professional concierge service, integrity, and the luxury experience.

Vicki Tracy, COO of the Gulf Coast International Properties states, “We are proud to join forces with the Greater Naples Chamber to work together to further the business goals of our firm, and help spearhead a strategic plan for business retention, expansion, and growth for Collier County. The strength of the combined forces of the Chamber members continues to make Naples a remarkable place to live and work.”

About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.

For more information, please contact:
Vicki Tracy, (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com

# # #

END

Heather McDermott
Gulf Coast International Properties
+1 2395807390
email us here

You just read:

Gulf Coast International Properties Luxury Rentals Joins Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more