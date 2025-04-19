Gulf Coast International Properties Agent Darlene Roddy Sells Highest Priced Villa in Marco Island’s Hideaway Beach

Darlene Roddy of Gulf Coast International Properties

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact:Vicki TracyChief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast International Properties(239) 572-3799Email: Vicki@gcipnaples.comWebsite: www.gcipnaples.com Gulf Coast International Propertiesis pleased to announce that agent, Darlene Roddy, P.A., has successfully closed the sale of the most expensive villa to date in Hideaway Beach, Marco Island, according to MLS statistics.1000 Royal Marco Way, #6, located in the prestigious Hideaway Beach community, sold for $7,500,000. As the only direct residential beachfront villa available on Marco Island, and one of just six beach villas in Hideaway Beach, this exclusive retreat is truly one of a kind. Blending timeless coastal design with natural beauty, the home offers a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere — perfect for gathering with family and friends to enjoy the barefoot luxury lifestyle. Inside, the residence features elegant finishes and stunning views of the gulf’s white sand beaches. The lower-level entertainment area evokes the feel of a private five-star spa resort, complete with an infrared sauna, pool, and spa — all just a short distance from the beach and gulf waters.Roddy shared her enthusiasm about the sale, saying, “Representing the buyers of this extraordinary property has been an absolute honor. Being part of such a significant transaction reflects not only the vitality of the luxury real estate market in Collier County but also the confidence our clients have in Gulf Coast International Properties.”GCIP is incredibly proud of Darlene’s success and congratulates her on this impressive accomplishment.About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.To contact Darlene directly, please email:darlene@gcipnaples.comFor more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com

