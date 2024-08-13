Government invites media to apply for accreditation for Gauteng DDM Presidential Imbizo

Government Communication and Information system (GCIS) calls on members of the media wishing to cover the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo scheduled for the 23rd of August 2024 to apply for accreditation.

The DDM Presidential Imbizo will take place at Tsakane Stadium, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Gauteng Province.

Preceding the Imbizo will be a series of build-up outreach activities led by Ministers, MECs and Mayors in parts of Ekurhuleni Municipality and across the Gauteng Province. Media advisories will be issued with details on each of these activities.

Members of the media applying for accreditation are advised to complete the attached registration form in full and submit it to Ishmael Selemale on Email: Ishmael@gcis.gov.za by no later than 11h00 on Wednesday, 14 August 2024.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

