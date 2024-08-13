MEC Isaac Sileku urges drivers to reduce speed on roads

The Western Cape Government has recorded a concerning 201 speeding offences on provincial roads between 5 and 11 August. This statistic highlights the ongoing challenge of curbing speeding and ensuring road safety across the province. Speeding remains one of the leading causes of traffic crashes, resulting in preventable injuries and fatalities. The Mobility Department is committed to promoting safer driving habits and urges all road users to adhere to speed limits to protect themselves and others.

In addition to 1 arrest for speeding, 6 drivers were also arrested for reckless and negligent driving in the past week. The highest speed violations recorded between 5 and 11 August were as follows:

161km/h in a 120km/h zone

144km/h in a 100km/h zone

104km/h in a 90km/h zone

114Km/h in an 80km/h zone

94km/h in a 70km/h zone

89km/h in a 60km/h zone

Speeding is not just a violation of traffic laws but a significant threat to public safety. Driving at excessive speeds significantly reduces a driver’s reaction time, increases the severity of collisions, and diminishes the effectiveness of safety features in vehicles. In the unfortunate event of an accident, the chances of severe injuries or fatalities rise dramatically with speed. Pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users are especially at risk when drivers exceed speed limits.

To address this issue, the Department has intensified its traffic law enforcement efforts, including increased patrols on high-risk routes. Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, commented that “enforcement alone is not enough. We need a collective effort from all road users to change their mindset and driving behavior. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and adhering to speed limits is a crucial aspect of this responsibility”.

The Department offers the following tips for drivers to help avoid speeding:

1. Plan Ahead: Ensure you leave with enough time to reach your destination without feeling rushed.

2. Stay Alert: Regularly check your speedometer and adjust your speed according to road conditions and speed limits.

3. If available, Use Cruise Control: On freeways, cruise control can help maintain a steady and legal speed.

4. Be Mindful of Speed Zones: Pay attention to road signs indicating speed limits and adjust your speed accordingly, especially in areas with high pedestrian activity.

5. Avoid Aggressive Driving: Keep calm and patient, even in traffic or when running late.

“My Department remains committed to creating safer roads for all residents. We urge drivers to take the dangers of speeding seriously and to contribute to the safety of our communities by driving within the prescribed speed limits. Together, we can prevent unnecessary tragedies and make our roads safer for all Western Cape residents”, added Minister Sileku.

