Adjustments to Macao Special Administrative Region Travel Alerts

MACAU, August 13 - With social and tourism activities returning to normalcy after the COVID pandemic, the frequency of travel has been increasing for Macao residents. Therefore, the Level 2 travel alert issued for all countries/regions on 19 March 2020 has been adjusted. The number of countries and travel destinations covered by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System has expanded to a total of 82.

As issued by the Macao SAR, the list of travel alerts at different levels currently in effect is as follows:

Level 3 Travel Alert：Israel

Level 2 Travel Alert：Egypt, Turkey

Level 1 Travel Alert：India, Indonesia, Nepal, Peru, Mindanao (Philippines), Myanmar, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Fukushima (Japan)

Level 3 Travel Alert - Avoid travel: Presence of an extreme threat to personal safety. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should be aware of the severe situation and limits on official assistance that can be provided there. It is advised to avoid travelling to the destination, and, in certain situations, leave the destination.

Level 2 Travel Alert - Reconsider non-essential travel: The threat to personal safety is elevated. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should reconsider the need to travel at this time. It is suggested to avoid non-essential travel to the destination.

Level 1 Travel Alert – Exercise caution: There is an imminent threat to personal safety. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should be alert and vigilant towards their own safety. It is suggested to exercise caution and monitor the turn of the situation.

Cover 82 countries and travel destinations at present

After adjustment, the list of countries and travel destinations covered by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System has expanded to 82, which includes five newly-added countries or destinations as follows: Gibraltar, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Equatorial Guinea as well as São Tomé and Príncipe.

For more information about the Macau SAR Travel Alert System, please visit the webpage: https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/tourism-crisis-management/tourism-crisis-management-travel-alert.html.

Should the need arise, Macao residents can call the 24-hour tourism hotline +853 2833 3000 or contact the Chinese Embassy or Consulate in the area, or the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at its hotline: +86 10 12308 for assistance.

The Travel Alert System is not prohibitive, the decision to travel or to adjust the travel plans in accordance with the information provided is individual. MGTO advises Macao residents to purchase comprehensive travel insurance which covers the countries and destinations listed in the travel alert system and includes international emergency medical evacuation coverage, before traveling, as well as to check with the insurance companies in case of doubt about the terms and conditions of the insurance coverage.