Gino Palozzi Reveals How to Hire and Keep Great People with DailyPay

Thousands of Workers in the Hospitality Industry Use DailyPay

DailyPay's Chief Marketing Officer, Gino Palozzi, Appears on Radio Free Enterprise to Explain How SMBs Can Attract and Retain Top Talent with Earned Wage Access

Offering on-demand pay has become a powerful competitive advantage for employers in today's tight labor market” — Gino Palozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at DailyPay

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, August 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the latest episode of the Radio Free Enterprise podcast, host Frank Felker sits down with Gino Palozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of DailyPay, to discuss how earned wage access is revolutionizing the way small and medium-sized businesses attract, retain, and motivate their workforce."Offering on-demand pay has become a powerful competitive advantage for employers in today's tight labor market," said Mr. Palozzi. "By giving employees the ability to access their earned wages on-demand, businesses are seeing significant improvements in recruiting, retention, and productivity - all without disrupting their existing payroll processes."Palozzi shared insights from DailyPay's extensive research and client data, highlighting key benefits such as:40% of workers cited it as a factor in their decision to accept a job44% reduction in turnover among enrolled employees55% of employers reporting users picking up at least one extra shift per month"The research speaks for itself," said Frank Felker. "Earned wage access is a game-changer for small businesses looking to compete with larger organizations for top talent. Gino did an excellent job explaining how seamless the integration process is and the significant ROI employers can expect."Palozzi also discussed DailyPay's new Small Business offering, which provides a tailored experience for organizations with less than 400 employees. "We wanted to ensure that businesses of all sizes can offer this transformative benefit to their workforce," he explained. "The small business portal at dailypay.com/smallbusiness allows companies to get set up in as little as 15-30 minutes."The video edition of the Radio Free Enterprise podcast featuring Gino Palozzi can be viewed on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. To listen to the audio edition, visit your preferred podcast provider including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, and the Alexa device.About DailyPay, Inc.DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About Radio Free EnterpriseSince its creation in 2004, the Radio Free Enterprise podcast has been dedicated to providing valuable insights and practical advice to small and medium-sized business owners. With a rich background as a former CEO, entrepreneur, and business consultant, host Frank Felker brings decades of experience and knowledge to his listeners. His engaging interviews with industry leaders and experts offer actionable strategies to help business owners navigate the complexities of running and growing a successful enterprise. For more information, visit RadioFreeEnterprise.com

Improve Your Recruiting and Retention by 40% OR MORE with DailyPay