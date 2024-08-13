FAMILY MEALS MOVEMENT PROMOTES LAUNCH OF NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK

"The Girls Who Lived in the Refrigerator" Cover

FMI Foundation Partners with Award-Winning Author to Inspire Kids to Discover the Adventure of Healthful Foods

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FMI Foundation has announced an official partnership today with accomplished author and registered dietitian, David Grotto, to promote his newly released book, “The Girls Who Lived in the Refrigerator” as part of the 10th anniversary of the Family Meals Movement. With the shared vision of advancing and extending visibility for family meals and associated physical, mental, and social benefits – including increased fruit and vegetable consumption – the new partnership is intended to enhance the lives of children, youth, and families.

“The Girls Who Lived in the Refrigerator” is a delightful children's book that introduces readers to a world where three magical fairies reside in an unlikely home – a refrigerator. Each of the fairies has a fondness for their favorite foods (vegetables, fruit, and dairy) and a penchant for adventure. The book features vibrant illustrations by renowned illustrator, Brian Dumm. The story inspires children to try healthy foods through positive messages about bravery, adventure, and deliciousness, rather than focusing on nutrition.

For the next six months, 15% of the net royalty receipts received from the sale of all available formats of the book on Amazon.com will be donated to support the Family Meals Movement. Starting this week, “The Girls Who Lived in the Refrigerator” is available to purchase as an e-book, print-on-demand (paperback and hardcover), and as an audio book at Amazon.com and international book sellers.

“More than 30 years of research and thousands of published studies demonstrate that sharing family meals (no matter how you define “family”) helps to improve fruit and vegetable consumption along with physical, psychological, and social health outcomes – without ever mentioning the words ‘diet’ or ‘nutrition,’” said David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation. “This magical new children’s book employs the same strategy. We could not be more delighted and appreciative to partner with David Grotto to promote this book launch.”

“I created this story for my daughters as a unique way to entice them to try different foods,” said author David Grotto. “And it worked! It inspired healthy eating that they practice to this very day! As a registered dietitian, I discovered that people value taste and enjoyment above all else, and children are no different. Research shows that colorful iconic characters resonate with young children and can be influential in their choices…and so does eating together as a family. I am thrilled to have created the food fairies to support healthy eating, making family meals both fun and enjoyable and inspiring children to make good choices and develop a positive relationship with food.”

National Family Meals Month™ is celebrated each September and is marking its 10-year anniversary. This national initiative has generated so much momentum that it is now known as the Family Meals Movement. Embraced year-round, the movement raises awareness for the many benefits of family meals. Learn more about the physical, mental and social benefits of family meals at familymealsmovement.org and follow #familymealsmonth and #familymealsmovement on social media.

About the FMI Foundation

Established in 1996, the FMI Foundation seeks to ensure continued quality and efficiency in the food retailing system and is operated for charitable, educational, and scientific purposes. To help support the role of food retailing, the FMI Foundation focuses on research, education, and resources in the area of health and well-being, which embraces food safety, nutrition and social responsibility concerns. For information regarding the FMI foundation, visit www.fmifoundation.org. #familymealsmonth; #familymealsmovement.

About the Author

David Grotto, RD, LDN. the creative mind behind “The Girls Who Lived in the Refrigerator,” has authored three other books: “101 Foods That Could Save Your Life” (Bantam Dell, 2006); “101 Optimal Life Foods” (Bantam Dell, 2008), and “The Best Things You Can Eat” (Da Capo Press, 2010). This is his first children’s books with plans for sequels to follow.