Christine Valmy Opens Its Largest Cosmetology School in New Jersey

The Expansive New Facility Near the Willowbrook Mall Is Designed to Elevate Vocational Education for New Jersey’s Aspiring Beauty Professionals

WAYNE, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christine Valmy, owner and operator of renowned educational institutions in the field of beauty, including the first and longest-running esthetics school in the nation, today announced the grand opening of a newly constructed location in Wayne, New Jersey, for Christine Valmy International School of Esthetics & Cosmetology.



The 20,000 square-foot facility represents its largest school yet and was built from the ground up with custom details to enhance the learning experience of students. Located next to the Willowbrook Mall in the Willowbrook Center, the school includes specially-designed classrooms for theory, hands-on practice, and clinics for students to deliver spa and salon services to the general public. Lessons in skin care, hairstyling, and manicure will be taught in spacious dedicated classrooms with modern amenities to meet the needs of each curriculum.

“We’ve painstakingly planned and executed every detail while building this facility—from hand-made hair-washing stations, to optimal lighting in makeup rooms, to spa-quality lockers, and so much more,” said Peter de Haydu, Christine Valmy’s CEO and founder’s son-in-law. “We want our CV Family to feel the professionalism and passion that is inherent to the Christine Valmy organization as soon as they enter through the elevators that open to our lobby.”

Christine Valmy International School of Esthetics & Cosmetology offers accredited courses in Cosmetology & Hairstyling, Skin Care, and Manicure. All classes currently in session in the Pine Brook, New Jersey, location are moving to the new school, which is located on the routes of multiple NJ Transit bus lines and offers large parking areas.

“We are incredibly excited to give our students and staff a beautiful new home in the Willowbrook school,” said de Haydu. “Our New Jersey presence has historically been relatively small due to space constraints and limited access to public transit. This brand new school is sprawling and next to a major bus destination hub, so we can now offer our top-quality education in both English and Spanish to a much larger population of budding beauty pros. It’s truly a game changer that raises the bar for us, and for the state’s beauty education system as a whole.”

About Christine Valmy

Christine Valmy delivers the highest quality experience across the spectrum of beauty education, skin care treatment methods, and all-natural skin care products for personal and professional care. As experts in each of these realms, Christine Valmy offers a unique value to all with a passion for beauty.

Established in 1965 as the first of its kind in the United States, Christine Valmy International School offers world-renowned education across a range of exciting and engaging beauty disciplines. Every course offers a top-quality learning experience that passes on industry-leading expertise to students.