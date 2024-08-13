Rhea Space Activity Appoints Robert Fardi as Global Strategy Advisor
From left to right: Shawn Usman, CEO, RSA, and Robert Fardi, Global Strategy Advisor, RSA, visit RSA's Los Angeles office in July 2024..
I am excited to join Rhea Space Activity at such a pivotal moment in its growth. RSA’s innovative approach to tackling security challenges through cutting-edge technology is truly inspiring.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhea Space Activity, Inc. (RSA), a global disruptive tech company, today announced the appointment of Robert Fardi as its global strategy advisor. Fardi is a distinguished corporate leader, advisor, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience scaling companies, fostering global partnerships, and driving brand innovation. His strategic insights have shaped successful brand, communications, and reputation strategies for prominent corporate, government, and philanthropic entities worldwide, including as founder and equity partner in two successful exits.
— Robert Fardi
“Robert’s unparalleled expertise and visionary approach to strategic communication and global partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint in the tech and defense sectors,” said Shawn Usman, CEO and astrophysicist, RSA. “His deep understanding of international markets and his commitment to innovation perfectly align with RSA’s mission to solve the world’s security challenges with advanced technology.”
Fardi’s work has taken him to every corner of the world. As a specialist in developing comprehensive communication campaigns, he has built and led interdisciplinary teams to serve a discerning client base across diverse industries, ranging from hyper-scale data centers to global risk management AI platforms to international health organizations.
“I am excited to join Rhea Space Activity at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Fardi. "RSA’s innovative approach to tackling security challenges through cutting-edge technology is inspiring. I look forward to contributing to the company’s strategic direction and helping to build even stronger global partnerships. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and make a significant impact on a global scale.”
His professional and personal engagements reflect a commitment to international causes, including STEM-focused initiatives, space, defense, and geopolitics. His extensive experience in integrated media, trend analysis, and personal relationships with executives from sovereign entities, corporations, and NGOs uniquely positions him to manage integrated brand strategy and digital engagement opportunities across domains such as international security, defense, technology, and space.
Fardi’s professional journey includes equity partner and executive vice president roles at REQ, recently acquired by Trinity Hunt Partners, and co-founding and leading Unison Agency before its acquisition by REQ. In addition, he grounded his experience in management consulting, working with Fortune 100 companies at Accenture, and corporate finance at First Abu Dhabi.
A sought-out, active advisor, Robert also serves on several boards, including the Banu Foundation, the Conrad Foundation, the Many Hats Institute, the Middle East Institute, and the Peace Innovation Initiative.
About RSA
Rhea Space Activity, Inc. (RSA) is a team of brilliant minds applying advanced and disruptive tech to solve the world’s security challenges. RSA specializes in innovative solutions for secure communication and reliable navigation in challenging environments. The company is headquartered in Washington, DC, with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and Australia.
