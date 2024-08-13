Nationally Acclaimed Speaker Releases Inspirational Fiction Book
A masterful work of art inspiring us all to color again. There are few story tellers who can paint pictures with words the way Will Baggett does. Hope is not a strategy, but it is a necessity.”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized speaker Will Baggett has released his latest literary work, Hues of Hope: A Colorful Journey Outside the Lines. This inspirational fiction book, inspired by true events, is set to uplift and motivate readers with its heartwarming narrative. Hues of Hope follows the journey of Abraham, a high school senior named after the biblical figure, who learns to appreciate the diverse tapestry of people in his community as he strives to achieve his goal of getting into college. The story begins with Abe missing his school bus on the first day of his senior year, leading him to take the city bus, where he encounters a variety of characters who significantly impact his life. During his bus ride, Abe experiences a fateful dream that sets off a series of encounters and events, all while carrying an unorthodox guide secretly placed by his loving mother. The narrative weaves together the lives of a city bus driver, a homeless man, an English teacher, a first grader, and a college dean, creating a colorful mosaic that promises to inspire readers.
About the Author:
Will Baggett, recognized as a Top 50 Speaker to Watch in 2024 by Motivator Music, is a former operations manager for the College Football Playoff and an award-winning events professional. He has an impressive background in event production, having worked on major events such as the Super Bowl, Peach Bowl, and Final Four. In early 2020, Will was honored by the White House for his outstanding communications and service to the President of the United States. With a successful career in coaching, Will has contributed to the development of 26 NFL draft picks, including two first-round picks. Will's first book, The Blueprint for a Successful Career, released in 2016, received widespread acclaim and has been integrated into the curriculum at six nationally accredited universities. Since beginning his speaking career in 2017, Will has delivered over 275 keynotes, inspiring more than 50,000 people across multigenerational workplaces in both the public and private sectors. Known for his expertise in personal branding, body language, and soft skills leadership, Will boasts a 98% approval rating from past speeches. He leverages his unique INFJ personality and quick wit to create highly interactive and engaging presentations, making him one of the most sought-after speakers in the country. Additionally, Will has appeared in national commercials for the PGA Tour, Coors Light, Academy Sports & Outdoors, and VistaPrint.
Publisher: Emergent Executives LLC
Language : English
Paperback : 90 pages
ISBN-13 : 979-8990917606
Hues of Hope: A Colorful Journey Outside the Lines is now available in ebook, hardback, and paperback format on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Google Books. For more information, visit https://www.willbaggett.com
