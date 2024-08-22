Heart N Hands Celebrates 10 Years of Impact with "Love Your Heart" Gala & Auction

Celebrate a decade of saving lives! Join us at our 10th Anniversary “Love Your Heart” Gala & Auction, Saturday, September 21, 2024! Essence Banks, Heart and Hands Found and President In the past 10 years, Heart N Hands has educated over 7,500 girls and their families in our "Love Your Heart" Wellness Program - We need your help to continue our mission Nominees will be recognized for Physical Fitness & Exercise, Nutrition & Healthy Eating, Heart Healthy Lifestyle, and Heart Disease Survivor Advocate

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart N Hands , a leading nonprofit dedicated to heart health education for young girls, proudly announces its 10th Anniversary "Love Your Heart" Gala & Auction. The grand celebration will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans, LA.Event Details:• Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024• Location: Royal Sonesta New Orleans Hotel, 300 Bourbon Street, New Orleans, LA• VIP Patron Party: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM• Gala & Silent Auction: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PMCelebrate a Decade of DedicationJoin us for a night of celebration and inspiration as we mark ten years of empowering young girls to lead heart-healthy lives. The evening will kick off with a VIP Patron Party from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, featuring an exclusive pre-party with hors d’oeuvres and New Orleans-themed stations. The main gala and silent auction will follow from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, offering guests delicious New Orleans cuisine and a chance to bid on unique items and experiences.Event Highlights:• VIP Patron Party: Experience a special pre-gala reception and exclusive access to VIP perks.• Gala & Silent Auction: Enjoy a vibrant evening with local entertainment, gourmet New Orleans fare, and exciting silent and live auctions.Hotel AccommodationsBook a room at The Royal Sonesta New Orleans for a luxurious stay in the heart of the French Quarter. Enjoy elegant accommodations and authentic hospitality at special rates: Deluxe King Rooms are $229.00, and Deluxe Two-Bedded Rooms are $249.00.Support Heart N HandsAll proceeds from the gala will support Heart N Hands' "Love Your Heart" Wellness Programs and Scholarship Fund. This funding is crucial for continuing our mission to educate and empower girls about heart health and disease prevention.Mission and Goals:Heart N Hands aims to empower, raise awareness, and educate girls about heart health and disease prevention. We focus on promoting physical activity, healthy eating, and overall heart-healthy lifestyle choices.A Note from the President Essence Harris Banks, CEO & Founder of Heart N Hands , shares her enthusiasm: “I am thrilled to invite you to our 10th Anniversary 'Love Your Heart' Gala. This event not only celebrates our past accomplishments but also acknowledges the incredible support we've received from our community. Together, we will reflect on our journey, enjoy an elegant evening, and advance our mission to combat heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women.”Tickets & SponsorshipTickets for the "Love Your Heart" Gala can be purchased via [Eventbrite link] or by contacting Ari Booth, Director of Operations, at ari@heartnhands.org. For sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.heartnhands.org/gala.html About Heart N HandsFounded in 2014, Heart N Hands is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about heart health and preventing heart disease among young girls aged 10-18. Over the past decade, the organization has educated over 7,500 girls, trained more than 500 in Hands-Only CPR, and expanded its programs nationally.

