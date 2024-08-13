Pintu Dholakia and Tulsi Dholakia receiving the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 Hitarth Dholakia, Hari Krishna VP for Sales, receiving the 40 under 40 award on behalf of Pintu Dholakia. Pintu Dholakia, not only leads HK, but works with diamond artists also.

Hari Krishna Exports’ Second Generation Leader Named 40 Under 40 Awardee at IIJS Premier 2024

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shortly after Jewellery World Awards announced Special Recognition for Environmental Stewardship to Hari Krishna Exports (HK), its Chief Executive Officer, Pintubhai Dholakia, also received the distinguished 40 under 40 Award.

The "40 Under 40" award, which celebrates young leaders who are making a significant impact on the jewelry industry, was presented at a special event on the 3rd day of IIJS Premier 2024. This recognition underscores the importance of nurturing young leaders to ensure the continued evolution and success of the industry. These rising stars, like Pintu Dholakia, are not only preserving the heritage of the industry but are also steering it toward a sustainable and innovative future.

This prestigious award confirms Pintu Dholakia’s remarkable contributions to the diamond and jewelry industry, as well as his steadfast commitment to innovation, employee welfare, and corporate social responsibility, among many other corporate leadership milestones.

HK’s Culture and Legacy

Pintu Dholakia has played a pivotal role in advancing Hari Krishna Exports’ legacy, which spans over 3 decades. Under his leadership, the company has seen significant growth, particularly through the establishment of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities such as solar-powered HK Hub. This cutting-edge facility, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, represents a key milestone in the company’s journey, symbolizing both its commitment to excellence and its forward-looking vision.

"I want to present this recognition to the collective efforts of our entire team at Hari Krishna Exports. Our journey has always been about welcoming new challenges, innovating, and ensuring the well-being of our employees, who are the heart of our company. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to upholding the values that have brought us here and continuing to lead with integrity and innovation", the awardee remarked.

Pintu's leadership philosophy is deeply rooted in the values of F.A.I.T.H.—Faith, Aptitude, Innovation, Togetherness, and Hard Work, as pioneered by the 4 founders of HK. These principles have guided the company’s operations, from diamond manufacturing to global exports, and have been instrumental in fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

A Legacy of Employee Welfare and Corporate Social Responsibility

In addition to driving business growth, Pintu Dholakia has been a strong advocate for employee welfare and corporate social responsibility. His vision led to the implementation of numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the standard of living for Hari Krishna Exports' employees. These initiatives include the distribution of cars, flats, and jewelry to employees as a gesture of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Moreover, Pintu’s role as a founding member of the Dholakia Foundation has further amplified his commitment to social responsibility. The foundation has spearheaded various philanthropic projects, including large-scale tree plantations and the creation of lakes, contributing to environmental sustainability and community development.

Receiving the Award: A Moment of Pride for the Dholakia Family

The honor granted by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) at the IIJS Premier 2024, the award was received by Hitarth Dholakia, VP for Sales of HK, also one of the 8 second-generation leaders of HK Group. Hitarth proudly represented his brother Pintu who was with HK’s thousands of employees’ families in Haridwar Yatra for their annual celebration and HK-hosted gathering.

Hitarth’s presence at the event was not just a representation of the family’s legacy and achievements, but also a symbol of the next generation’s readiness to continue the legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Hitarth Dholakia remarked, "Standing on this stage today, I am reminded of the hard work and perseverance that Pintu has embodied throughout his journey. This award represents every individual at Hari Krishna Exports who has contributed to our collective success. Together, we will continue to honor our legacy and build a brighter future for the diamond and jewelry industry."

Looking Ahead: The Future of Hari Krishna Exports

With a firm foundation built on innovation, integrity, and social responsibility, Hari Krishna Exports is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of success under the leadership of Pintu Dholakia and his brother Brijesh Dholakia, under the guidance of Founders Savji, Ghansyam, Tulsi, and Himmat. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of the diamond and jewelry industry while upholding the values that have defined its journey.

As Pintu Dholakia reflects on this achievement, he emphasizes the importance of preparing for the future, stating, "This award is a reminder of the responsibilities that come with leadership. it's more about contributing positively to society, nurturing our team, and ensuring that our actions today lay the groundwork for a sustainable and prosperous future."

About Hari Krishna Exports

Founded in 1992, Hari Krishna Exports is a leading diamond manufacturing and exporting company based in Surat, India. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and social responsibility, the company has grown into a global leader in the diamond industry. Hari Krishna Exports is dedicated to creating value for its clients, employees, and the communities it serves.