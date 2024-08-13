Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Hearing - 2026/2027 Budget

MAINE, August 20 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 20, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 106, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

TO: Interested Parties

FROM: Shane Bacon, Executive Director

RE: 2026/2027 Recommended Operating Budget

On August 20, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. in Room 101 of the Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine, and via video conference, the Maine State Harness Racing Commission will conduct a hearing pursuant to 8 M.R.S. 267(1) to receive testimony relative to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's recommended operating budget covering all All-Other account expenses for the 2026-2027 biennium for the operating account established in 8 M.R.S. 267-A.

The recommended budget must provide for the conduct of the Commission's core activities necessary to carry out the provisions of the Maine Harness Racing law and requirements. The budget for the account may allow for expenditures for discretionary activities, provided those activities are consistent with the purposes of Maine's Harness Racing laws.

At the hearing, all parties may be represented by counsel and will be allowed to present evidence; call and examine witnesses; and present arguments to the Commission. Persons desiring to intervene may apply by filing a request to intervene with the Commission in accordance with 5 M.R.S. 9054. Applications for intervention will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing. Applications to intervene presented after the commencement of the hearing will be denied.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Notice of Hearing (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221