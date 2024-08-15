Laser Welding Machine Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Laser Welding Machine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laser welding machine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.32 billion in 2023 to $1.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to high heat resistance, automotive applications, telecommunications infrastructure, industrial growth, chemical resistance, manufacturing advancements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The laser welding machine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric vehicle growth, sustainable material focus, rising consumer goods demand, flexible electronics, aerospace sector opportunities, global industrialization.

Growth Driver Of The Laser Welding Machine Market

The growing demand for fabricated metal products is expected to propel the growth of the laser welding machine market going forward. Fabricated metal products refer to a wide range of metal structures, parts, and components that are created by various processes of fabrication, such as cutting, bending, welding, and assembling. Laser welding machines are widely used in the fabrication of metal products for various processes such as the joining of thin metal sheets with minimal heat input and the joining of dissimilar metals.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the laser welding machine market include TRUMPF Group, The Emerson Electric Co., Wuhan Golden Laser Co., Jenoptik AG, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation, Amada Miyachi Co. Ltd.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the laser welding machine market. Companies operating in the laser welding machine market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Handheld Laser Welding Machine, Automated Laser Welding Machine

2) By Technology: Fiber Laser Welding Machine, Co2 Laser Welding Machine, Solid-State Laser Welding Machine

3) By End User: Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Jewelry Industry, Tool and Mold-Making, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the laser welding machine market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global laser welding machine market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the laser welding machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Laser Welding Machine Market Definition

A laser welding machine refers to a type of welding equipment that uses a laser beam to join two or more pieces of metal or thermoplastics. It works by directing a high-powered laser beam at the welding site, which heats and melts the material, allowing it to fuse together.

