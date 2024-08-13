Submit Release
Minister Gayton Mckenzie and SASCOC welcome Tatjana Smith and part of athletics relay team, 13 Aug

Tatjana Smith and members of the athletics relay team (Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana) are scheduled to return to South Africa after winning medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With her recent achievements, Tatjana has become the greatest Olympian produced by the country, with two gold medals and two silver medals in breaststroke swimming. She announced her retirement at the Paris Olympics and will be arriving home on Tuesday morning.

South Africa also secured a historic silver medal in the 4x100 meters relay, with the team comprising Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Akani Simbine.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Honourable Gayton McKenzie, along with SASCOC and other dignitaries, will be present to welcome Tatjana, Bayanda, and Bradley.

The media are invited to attend as follows:

Venue: OR Tambo International Airport
Date: Tuesday, 13 August 2024
Time: 08:30 (Tatjana Smith)

Athletics Relay Team Arrival

Time: 08:50 (Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana)

For RSVPs, kindly contact:

Fusi Mickey Modisane (Chief – Director) Stakeholder Relations & Special Projects
Cell: 082 992 0101 
Email: MickeyM@dsac.gov.za

Jessica Choga: Communications and Media Liaison – SASCOC 
Cell: 065 805 8160 
Email: jessica@sascoc.co.za

Media Enquiries:

Zimasa Velaphi, Director Communication and Marketing: DSAC
Cell: 072 172 8925
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs: Media Liaison Officer – Office of the Minister 
Cell: 061 300 2963 
Email: CassidayR@dsac.gov.za 

