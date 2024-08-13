Minister Gayton Mckenzie and SASCOC welcome Tatjana Smith and part of athletics relay team, 13 Aug

Tatjana Smith and members of the athletics relay team (Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana) are scheduled to return to South Africa after winning medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With her recent achievements, Tatjana has become the greatest Olympian produced by the country, with two gold medals and two silver medals in breaststroke swimming. She announced her retirement at the Paris Olympics and will be arriving home on Tuesday morning.

South Africa also secured a historic silver medal in the 4x100 meters relay, with the team comprising Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Akani Simbine.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Honourable Gayton McKenzie, along with SASCOC and other dignitaries, will be present to welcome Tatjana, Bayanda, and Bradley.

The media are invited to attend as follows:

Venue: OR Tambo International Airport

Date: Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Time: 08:30 (Tatjana Smith)

Athletics Relay Team Arrival

Time: 08:50 (Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana)

