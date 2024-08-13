Apoptosis Assays Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.5%, Elevating to a Valuation of USD 11.3 billion by 2034 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The market for apoptosis assays has grown due to the advent of radioactive tracers and an increase in the manufacture of novel apoptosis assays. Assays that track their many phases and intricate routes assist apoptosis in eliminating damaged or superfluous cells.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global apoptosis assay market (세포사멸 분석 시장) was projected to attain US$ 4.6 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner an 8.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 11.3 billion.

Apoptosis assays identify and measure biological processes linked to caspase activation, phosphatidylserine (PS) exposure on the cell surface and DNA fragmentation.

To put it another way, one of the growth-limiting regulatory systems that allows cells to cause their death owing to irreversible DNA damage or cellular damage is apoptosis, also known as programmed cell death.

Additionally, apoptosis is essential for a number of developmental processes, including controlling the interdigital spacing during limb development and preventing the expansion of neuronal cell lineages in the brain.

On the other hand, excessive or insufficient apoptosis can have unfavorable consequences, including autoimmune illnesses, neurological diseases, ischemia damage, and several types of cancer.

Key Findings of Market Report

Caspases and radiolabeled Annexin V are two examples of novel radionuclide tracers that have improved the effectiveness of real-time cellular death monitoring. Another factor driving the global apoptosis assay market (سوق فحص موت الخلايا المبرمج) is the continuous study of drugs that modulate apoptosis.

Furthermore, an increase in autoimmune disorders, cancer, and other illnesses is promoting high-content clinical diagnosis and research.

The process of programmed cell death is essential for the onset and development of many chronic illnesses. Apoptosis tests are becoming more and more necessary in order to find novel medications because of the widespread use of clinical cytotoxic and cytoprotective treatments to treat neurological disorders, cancer, and ischemia illnesses.

Market Trends For Apoptosis Assays

When analyzing the growth, development, and proliferation of cancer cells, apoptosis is significant in a number of cancer stages. Apoptosis can also be induced by physical (heat, radiation) and chemical (pharmacological) causes.

The major players are investing in inventive and reasonably priced assay kits, and users are beginning to favor them more and more. New tests for cell death are among the many products that kit makers are working to create.

Vibrant Apoptosis Assay Kits from Thermo Fisher Scientific are intended for staining both necrotic and apoptotic cells. They provide propidium iodide (PI), YO PRO-1, streptavidin biotin-Annexin V, and Hoechst 33342 dyes to distinguish "live" cells from necrotic or apoptotic ones. Flow cytometry can then be used to visualize them.

Takara Bio offers an in situ apoptosis detection kit that uses DNA fragmentation tests to histochemically identify fragmented DNA using TUNEL (TdT-mediated dUTP Nick End Labeling).

The global market for apoptosis tests is, therefore, driven by the ongoing manufacture of apoptosis kits.

Global Market for Apoptosis Assays: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the apoptosis assays market growth throughout the regions. These are:

North America now dominates the market for apoptosis assays, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period, according to the most recent research of the industry.

This is linked to the United States' well-established healthcare system and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer.

The governments of the United Kingdom and Germany have made significant investments in apoptosis assays, which has contributed to the market expansion in Europe. Because China and India's governments have significantly expanded their healthcare infrastructure, Asia Pacific now accounts for a sizeable portion of the global market for caspase activity tests.

Global Apoptosis Assays Market: Key Players

To more effectively assess cell pathways, the leading companies in the apoptosis tests market are creating consolidated solutions for their assays. For example, blood can be examined using a combination of the Annexin V test, flow cytometric assay, and fluorescently labeled antibodies.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global apoptosis assays market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Abcam Limited

Danaher Corporation (through its subsidiary Beckman Coulter)

Bio-Techne Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Others

Key Developments

Merck reported in September 2022 that, when compared to placebo plus CRT, the IAP (Inhibitor of Apoptosis Protein) called xevinapant (formerly known as Debio 1143) significantly improved the long-term efficacy outcomes in patients with unresected locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (LA SCCHN).

Global Apoptosis Assays Market Segmentation

Product Assay Kits Reagents Microplates Instruments

Application Drug Discovery and Development Clinical & Diagnostic Applications Basic Research Stem Cell Research

End-user Pharma & Biotech Companies Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



