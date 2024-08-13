Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market to Surge to $110.4 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica
Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market Grows from $57.2 Million in 2023, Projected at a Robust CAGR of 7.76% from 2024 to 2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at approximately $𝟓𝟕.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is set for substantial growth, with projections indicating a market valuation of $𝟏𝟏𝟎.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This impressive expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟕𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The growth of the stationary fire-fighting pumps market in Saudi Arabia is driven by increasing industrialization, infrastructural developments, and heightened safety regulations. With ongoing investments in urban development and the oil and gas sector, the demand for advanced fire fighting systems is expected to rise significantly.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬
Saudi Arabia's industrial and commercial sectors are expanding rapidly, driving the demand for robust fire protection systems, including stationary fire fighting pumps market. The construction of the NEOM mega-city, which will house over 1 million residents and numerous commercial establishments, is a prime example of this expansion. In the past year alone, over 200 new industrial facilities have been established, all requiring state-of-the-art fire safety systems. The commercial sector has also seen substantial growth, with 150 new shopping malls and retail complexes opening, each needing comprehensive fire fighting solutions. This industrial boom has led to an increase in the deployment of over 1,000 stationary fire fighting pumps in new facilities.
Additionally, the oil and gas industry, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's economy, has seen the development of 20 new refineries and processing plants in the last year, each equipped with advanced fire fighting systems in the stationary fire fighting pumps market. The logistics and warehousing sector, which added 2 million square meters of storage space, has also significantly boosted the demand for reliable fire protection. The increased investment in these sectors is further reflected in the establishment of 10 new industrial zones, each with stringent fire safety requirements. Education and healthcare sectors have not been left behind, with 50 new schools and hospitals being constructed, all adhering to strict fire safety regulations.
The market's upward trajectory reflects a growing focus on improving fire safety measures and preparedness across various sectors in Saudi Arabia. As the country continues to develop and modernize, the need for reliable and effective fire fighting solutions will become increasingly crucial, fueling the growth of the stationary fire fighting pumps market.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• EBARA CORPORATION
• Kirloskar Group
• KSB SE & Co. KGaA
• The Rosenbauer Group
• Sulzer Ltd
• Xylem Inc.
• Wilo SE
• C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited
• Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Co.Ltd
• SFFECO GLOBAL
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Horizontal Split Case
• Vertical Split Case
• Vertical Inline
• Vertical Turbine
• End Suction
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Sprinkler Systems
• Fire Hydrants
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
• Electric
• Diesel
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
• Up to 500 GPM
• 500-1000 GPM
• 1000-1500 GPM
• 1500-2000 GPM
• 2000- 2500 GPM
• 2500 - 3000 GPM
• Above 3000 GPM
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Residential
• Commercial
o Hotels
o Office Buildings
o Hospitals
o Public and Government Buildings
o Fire Department
• Industrial
o Oil & Gas
o Manufacturing
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Riyadh
• Makkah
• Medina
• Tabuk
• Jeddah
• Dammam
• Rest of Saudi Arabia
