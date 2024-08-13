PPC Malaita brief deployed officers before Malaita day

Police officers from Honiara who deployed to Auki were briefed before Malaita 41st second appointed day on 15 August 2024.

Honiara base officers arrived on 12 August in Auki to support Auki police for the Malaita 41st second appointed day.

The Honiara base officers include Police Response Team, Central Response Unit, National Traffic Department and Police Band.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “ We have a task ahead of us for the second appointed day and let us make this day a crime free for our people to celebrate without any disturbances.

PPC Tafoa said, “A high level delegation will be here with us in Auki and we must perform to the expected mandate vested on us.

“I would like to appeal to our good loving people of Malaita who will come to Auki for the second appointed day to celebrate responsibly,” said Chief Superintendent Tafoa.

Mr. Tafoa said, “Be reminded my good people of Malaita that police will not tolerate any unwanted behaviours during the mini trade show up to the actual second appointed day.”

RSIPF Press