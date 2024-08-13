PPC Malaita appeal to the good people of Malaita Province for crime free during the 41st second appointed day celebration in Auki

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa is appealing to the good law abiding people of Malaita Province for crime free during the 41st second appointed day celebration in Auki.

PPC Tafoa said, “As we will mark the 41st anniversary of our province on 15 August 2024, we must celebrate with some sense of responsibility as we expect some very high level dignitaries will be here with us.

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) officers from Auki will provide security with the support from the Police Response Team and other supporting teams.

Mr. Tafoa said, “Please be reminded that Auki police is on activation mode to provide security during the day and should anyone disturb during the program police will deal with them harshly.”

“Let us make this day a memorable event in which we unite with our people with our cultural diversity. We embrace peace for the common good for our people as we excel in our development aspirations,” said PPC Tafoa.

RSIPF Press