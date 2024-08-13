Bong Go supports livelihood initiatives to uplift the poor as his Malasakit Team provides aid to displaced workers in Naval, Biliran

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team, in partnership with Congressman Gerardo 'Gerryboy' Espina, Jr., Governor Gerard Espina, and Vice Governor Brigidio Caneja III, assisted over a hundred displaced workers on Thursday, August 8.

Go underscored in a message the importance of creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for those in rural areas. He highlighted his filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to provide temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households. This proposed legislation aims to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP).

To further support Filipino workers, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to implement a nationwide PhP100 increase in the daily minimum wage, helping alleviate the financial burdens faced by many families if enacted into law.

"Sa panahon ngayon, mahalaga ang bayanihan. Patuloy po ang aming pagsisikap na mapabuti ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho," said Go in a video message.

"Nandito po ako para tulungan kayo at tiyaking may matatakbuhan kayo sa oras ng pangangailangan. Ako po ang inyong Mr. Malasakit, Kuya Bong Go, at patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added.

The event was held at Vice Governor Hall, where Go's Malasakit Team distributed essential items, such as shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to the 187 displaced workers. In addition, select beneficiaries were given shoes and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, through the partnership of Senator Go and the local officials, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program aims to offer employment assistance in the coming period.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also emphasized the crucial role of Malasakit Centers in providing accessible medical assistance to Filipinos. He mentioned the Malasakit center established in Biliran Provincial Hospital, ensuring that residents of Naval and the entire Biliran province have access to the assistance they need.

The Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop that brings together various government agencies with the medical assistance related programs, was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored. With 166 operational centers nationwide, the program has significantly eased the financial burden of around ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health.

"Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.