PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Gatchalian urges ERC to fast-track full implementation of RCOA for bigger electricity bill savings Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to fast-track and fully implement lower retail competition and open access (RCOA) threshold to enable consumers to enjoy competitive electricity pricing. "Lowering the threshold from 500 kilowatts to the household level would further enhance competition and consumer choice, promoting greater reliability and affordability of electricity and translating into even bigger savings for consumers," said Gatchalian. The senator made the statement following the ERC's report that consumers using electricity services from retail electricity suppliers (RES) generated savings of around P50 billion as of June this year compared to the same period in 2023. RCOA is a framework designed to promote competition in the retail electricity market that allows consumers to choose their retail electricity suppliers and not be dependent on the contracted supply by their distribution utilities. Under the RCOA structure, which became effective in June 2013, contestable customers, or those electricity end-users with monthly average peak demand falling within the threshold of contestability as determined by the ERC have a choice to select a supplier of electricity. In March this year, the ERC approved the eligibility threshold for participation in the retail market in Mindanao pegged at an average monthly peak demand of at least 500 kilowatts (kW) for the 12 preceding months, consistent with the threshold established in Luzon and Mindanao. The ERC is now considering lowering the threshold to 100 kWh a month, which means more electricity end-users may qualify for the program. "We expect more consumers to exercise the flexibility to switch suppliers as soon as ERC lowers the threshold. This will in turn enhance the competitiveness of many of our local businesses supportive of economic growth," Gatchalian said. In addition to lowering the threshold, the ERC should also help enable consumers and other market players to switch suppliers with minimum difficulty. "Napapanahon nang palawakin ang mga reporma sa industriya na makakatulong na mas maging abot-kaya ang bayarin sa kuryente," he ended. Gatchalian sa ERC: Paspasan ang ganap na pagpapatupad ng RCOA para sa mas malaking tipid sa singil sa kuryente Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na pabilisin at ganap na ipatupad ang mas mababang retail competition at open access (RCOA) threshold upang mapakinabangan ng mga konsyumer ang competitive na pagpepresyo ng kuryente. "Ang pagpapababa ng threshold mula 500 kilowatts sa household level ay higit na magpapahusay sa kompetisyon at consumer choice, na nagtataguyod ng pagiging maaasahan at pagiging abot-kaya ng presyo ng kuryente. Kalaunan ay nagiging mas malaking katipiran ito para sa mga mamimili," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang pahayag ng senador ay kasunod ng ulat ng ERC na ang mga konsyumer na gumagamit ng electricity services mula sa retail electricity suppliers (RES) ay nakapagtala ng savings na humigit-kumulang P50 bilyon noong Hunyo ngayong taon kumpara sa parehong panahon noong 2023. Ang RCOA ay isang framework na idinisenyo upang isulong ang kompetisyon sa retail electricity market na nagpapahintulot sa mga konsyumer na pumili ng kanilang mga retail na supplier ng kuryente at hindi umasa sa kinontratang supply ng kanilang mga distribution utilities. Sa ilalim ng istruktura ng RCOA, na naging epektibo noong Hunyo 2013, ang mga contestable customer o ang mga end-user ng kuryente na may buwanang average na peak demand na pasok sa threshold ng contestability gaya ng tinutukoy ng ERC ay pwedeng pumili ng supplier ng kuryente. Noong Marso ngayong taon, inaprubahan ng ERC ang eligibility threshold para sa pakikilahok sa retail market sa Mindanao na may average na buwanang peak demand na 500 kilowatts (kW) para sa naunang 12 buwan, na pareho sa threshold na itinatag sa Luzon at Mindanao. Pinag-iisipan na ngayon ng ERC na ibaba ang threshold sa 100 kWh sa isang buwan, na nangangahulugan na mas maraming mga end-user ng kuryente ang maaaring maging kwalipikado para sa programa. "Inaasahan natin na mas maraming mamimili ang magkakaroon ng kakayahang pumili at lumipat ng supplier sa sandaling ibaba ng ERC ang threshold. Ito ay magpapahusay sa pagiging competitive ng marami sa ating mga lokal na negosyo na sumusuporta sa paglago ng ekonomiya," sabi ni Gatchalian. Bukod sa pagpapababa ng threshold, ang ERC ay dapat ding tumulong na bigyang-daan ang mga mamimili at iba pang manlalaro sa merkado na hindi mahirapan na lumipat ng supplier. "Napapanahon nang palawakin ang mga reporma sa industriya na makakatulong na maging abot-kaya ang bayad sa kuryente," pagtatapos niya.