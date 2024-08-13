Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,038 in the last 365 days.

News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Optimum Marketing & Management

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO OPTIMUM MANAGEMENT & MARKETING CORPORATION IN HONOLULU

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2024                                                                                                       24-109

 

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Optimum Management & Marketing Corporation, located at 2701 Kalākaua Avenue due to improper hot and cold holding temperatures.

The food establishment received the red placard on Aug. 9 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved. 

During a routine inspection on Aug. 7, 2024 and subsequent follow-up inspection conducted Aug. 9, 2024, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

  • Improper hot holding temperatures of cooked foods
  • Multiple refrigeration units, including walk-in refrigerator, unable to maintain proper cold-holding temperatures.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

  • Maintain proper hot holding temperatures of 135 F for cooked foods.
  • Maintain proper cold holding temperatures of 41 F or below in all refrigeration units.

The next follow-up inspection is scheduled for Aug. 13.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/


#  #  #

 

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

[email protected]

808-953-9616

You just read:

News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Optimum Marketing & Management

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more