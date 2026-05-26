DLNR News Release – VIRTUAL VISITS TO REMOTE SEABIRD SANCTUARIES OFFERED IN YEAR OF OUR COASTAL KULEANA, May 26, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

VIRTUAL VISITS TO REMOTE SEABIRD SANCTUARIES OFFERED IN “THE YEAR OF OUR COASTAL KULEANA”

360˚ Videos and Interviews Allow Exploration of Inaccessible Areas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 26, 2026

HONOLULU – New virtual field trips are being offered this year to remote seabird sanctuaries: Lehua Island, 19 miles west of Kauaʻi, and Hōlanikū (also known as Kure Atoll), 1,400 miles away at the furthest reaches of the Northwest Hawaiian Islands. The virtual excursions use 360˚ photos and videos, as well as interviews with field biologists and cultural practitioners, to provide educational exploration of otherwise inaccessible locations.

These online interactive resources were produced by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) as part of the Year of Our Coastal Kuleana, a celebration of coastal ecosystems proclaimed earlier this year by Governor Josh Green.

“Our virtual field trips are designed with classrooms in mind,” said Dr. Josh Atwood, Education Specialist for DLNR DOFAW. “They include alignment guides to the Next Generation Science Standards, but students of any age can use these tools. We want to help people connect with remote natural areas, see the important work done by conservation professionals and be inspired to help protect Hawaiʻi.”

The Lehua Island virtual field trip explores the 284-acre crescent island just north of Niʻihau and follows a team of biologists from the Kauaʻi Endangered Seabird Recovery Project (KESRP). As students navigate around the island, clickable hotspots introduce native seabirds and plants. KESRP staff demonstrate the tools and strategies used to protect this remote seabird sanctuary. The field trip also tells the remarkable story of the restoration of the seabird sanctuary through the removal of invasive rats and rabbits.

The Hōlanikū virtual field trip explores an even more remote seabird sanctuary at the northwest edge of the Hawaiian archipelago. During the field trip, students meet biologists from DLNR DOFAW and the Kure Atoll Conservancy, who share their efforts to provide safe nesting habitat for seabirds including mōlī (Laysan albatross), kaʻupu (black-footed albatross), koloa pōhaka (Laysan duck) and more.

An in-person guide through the Hōlanikū virtual field trip will be offered on May 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Pacific Islands Ocean Education Center, located at Aloha Tower Marketplace, as part of its After Hours series. Field staff will share their experiences working on this remote atoll. In addition to the virtual field trip, a virtual reality headset will be available for attendees to step inside 360˚ footage taken at Hōlanikū.

Free registration for this event is required at:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/event/a-virtual-trip-to-holaniku-in-papahanaumokuakea-pioec-after-hours-speaker-series/

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

DLNR DOFAW Virtual Field Trips:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/virtual/

Year of Our Coastal Kuleana and events calendar:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/coasts/

Photographs: Screenshots from the Hōlanikū Virtual Field Trip