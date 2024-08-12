Drivers are advised the southbound slow lane of Highway 99 through the George Massey Tunnel will be closed overnight for five nights starting Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

The slow-lane closure will be in place from 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. The closures will begin every night at 10 p.m. and conclude at 5 a.m., with the last closure on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. The closures are necessary for BC Hydro to complete repairs to its equipment in the tunnel.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the work zone. Check https://DriveBC.ca for updates.