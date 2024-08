August 2024 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

New Bank

Altos Bank

Proposed location: Street address to be determined in Downtown Los Altos, Los Altos, Santa Clara County

Correspondent: James B. Jones

Carpenter & Company, 23 Corporate Plaza Drive, Suite 150, #D-11, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Phone: 949-261-8888

Approved: 7/29/24

Culver Community Bank

Proposed location: 6125 Washington Boulevard, Culver City

Correspondent: James B. Jones

Carpenter & Company, 23 Corporate Plaza Drive, Suite 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Withdrawn: 7/12/24

Merger

Community Bank of the Bay, Oakland, to merge with and into Commercial Bank of California, Irvine

Filed: 7/05/24

Acquisition of Control

Steven C. Zola, to acquire control of Montecito Bank & Trust

Filed: 7/24/24

Voluntary Surrender

Silvergate Bank

4225 Executive Square, La Jolla

Effected: 7/08/24