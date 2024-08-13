Police conduct awareness on Cyber Safety Security at McMahon Community High School in Central Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi recently held a Cyber Safety Awareness talk at McMahon Community High School in Tulagi, Central Island Province.

This initiative was aimed at educating students to be responsible when it comes to using social media and other internet applications.

Community Policing Officer, Police Constable (PC) Mathew Mumane said the awareness provided is important for our students about the potential risks associated with social media.

PC Mumane said, “Be safe online students, because what you post online cannot be removed or deleted. Be cautious about who you connect with and communicate with, especially on platforms like Facebook and other messaging apps.”

Officer Mumane said, “The session aimed to guide students with the knowledge to correctly use and familiar with the current use of technology.”

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province Inspector George Mouli appeals to all attendees to ensure that children are utilizing appropriate apps for educational purposes and warned of the negative impacts of social media on young minds.

“Social media has significant effects on our children today. It is crucial for parents and guardians to guide their children in choosing the right tools for their studies and to monitor their online activities,” says PPC Mouli.

The RSIPF remains committed to enhancing cyber safety awareness to secure an online environment for the youth of the Solomon Islands.

The successful program at McMahon Community High School reflects the ongoing efforts to educate and protect the community from the use of the internet, especially the young ones.

RSIPF Press