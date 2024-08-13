NAHJ and Rolli Announce Partnership to Empower Hispanic Journalists
As the media landscape rapidly evolves, this collaboration seeks to equip NAHJ members with innovative tools to support factual and impactful reporting.SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and Rolli are proud to announce a partnership aimed at enhancing the quality of journalism within Hispanic communities and ensuring their fair representation in the media. As the media landscape rapidly evolves, this collaboration seeks to equip NAHJ members with innovative tools to support factual and impactful reporting.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
- Complimentary Access to Rolli: NAHJ members will enjoy free access to Rolli and its suite of tools, including our database of vetted experts and Rolli’s Information Tracer to help identify inauthentic coordination campaigns across social media.
- Access to Rolli Concierge: Booking experts can be time consuming, NAHJ members will be able to use Rolli’s concierge service to lean on our team of journalists to help them find and secure an interview. All they have to do is submit their request to: rolliapp.com/booking
- Training and Support: A comprehensive training program will be available, including webinars, pre-recorded video tutorials highlighting NAHJ-specific use cases.
- Early Access to New Tools: NAHJ members will gain early access to future Rolli developments, including the Information Tracer tool, designed to further support journalistic integrity.
"We are excited to embark on our partnership with Rolli, an organization committed to factual reporting while providing journalists with cutting edge news gathering tools to make their work more efficient,” said NAHJ Executive Director Yaneth Guillen-Diaz. “Rolli’s dedication to accuracy and integrity in news aligns with our mission to provide equitable access to reliable information. We are excited to introduce this new benefit for our members, in an effort to advance our mission of #MoreLatinosInNews."
Nick Toso, Founder & CEO of Rolli, expressed, "We are thrilled to partner with NAHJ and contribute to the elevation of journalism within Hispanic communities. Our tools and services are designed to enhance the quality of reporting, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will bring."
About NAHJ:
The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanics in the news industry. NAHJ works to ensure fair and accurate coverage of Hispanic communities and promotes diversity in newsrooms across the country.
About Rolli:
Rolli is revolutionizing the media landscape with its Newsroom as a Service® platform. Rolli tackles the challenges of reduced newsroom staffing, the acceleration of the news cycle, and the rise of disinformation. Our suite of newsgathering tools empower journalists to work more efficiently, meet tight deadlines, and discover diverse experts and news events.
For more information about the partnership and to explore Rolli’s tools, visit rolli.ai.
