Lucid Bots Earns Top 150 Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Lucid Bots Advanced Robotics Solutions Help Facilities Maintenance Businesses and Management Focus on Worker Safety, Enhance Customer Experiences and Achieve Unprecedented Levels of Efficiency.
Real People. Real Projects. Lucid Bots' Sherpa Cleaning Drone and Lavo Bot Surface Cleaning Robot on the Job.
Lucid Bots, US-made AI robotics company builds intuitive, productive and responsible robots that uplift humanity, enhance worker safety and improve efficiency.
Being on the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor, underscoring our team's dedication and growth. It highlights our commitment to building the world's most intuitive, productive, and responsible robots.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucid Bots, a Charlotte, NC-based AI robotics company, has landed at #143 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America! This is a first for Lucid Bots, the startup on a mission to uplift humanity by building the world’s most intuitive, productive and responsible robots. Lucid Bots designs, engineers, manufactures, and supports its products, which include the Sherpa, a cleaning drone, and the Lavo Bot, a surface cleaning and pressure-washing robot, both domestically and internationally. Lucid Bots’ robotic products are elevating performance for a growing number of customers around the world. The company recently acquired Avianna, an AI company that enables robots to understand human language and operate autonomously while performing dirty and dangerous jobs. The integration of Avianna AI technology into Lucid Bots' Sherpa cleaning drone and Lavo Bot surface cleaning robot allows people to communicate directly with their robots, making the toughest cleaning projects even easier. Lucid Bots' products can be seen cleaning exterior windows, building facades and surfaces in real estate, retail, healthcare, hospitality and universities around the world.
— Andrew Ashur, CEO
The Inc. 5000 list for 2024 highlights companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth despite facing inflation, increasing capital costs, and persistent hiring difficulties. The average median revenue growth rate over the past three years for the top 500 companies on this list is an impressive 1,637 percent. Collectively, these companies have contributed significantly to the economy, adding 874,458 jobs over the last three years. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Lucid Bots is a Y Combinator-backed company with investments from Cubit Capital, Idea Fund Partners, Danu Ventures, and others. The company raised $9M in Series A funding in May of 2024 and was recently named a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, designed to help startups evolve faster through cutting-edge technology, opportunities to connect with venture capitalists, and access to the latest technical resources. Lucid Bots is on a fast track to improve the lives of workers and companies around the world.
Dana Lanham
Lucid Bots
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Lucid Bots Makes the Inc. 5000