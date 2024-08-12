Officer Involved Shooting in Fitchburg, Wis.

CITY of FITCHBURG, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in the City of Fitchburg, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Monday, August 12, 2024.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., Fitchburg police officers responded to a residence on the 800 block of Whispering Pines Way for a 911 call reporting a disturbance. While on scene, the officers were approached by a witness who reported a physical altercation between two individuals and directed the officers to the residence where the individuals entered. Officers knocked on the door of the residence for an extended period of time before entering. The officers located a person with knife and one officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual. Law enforcement immediately began lifesaving measures, and the individual was transferred to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative assignment, per agency policies.

Involved law enforcement were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.